If only MLS matches were 70 minutes long, Minnesota United would be the favorite to win the MLS Supporters’ Shield.
Jokes aside, Minnesota has 37 points from 21 games, but that includes two games in which they’ve turned a 70th-minute tie into a loss and two more in which they led at the 70-minute mark but only earned a draw. Add in those six dropped points, and Minnesota would have 43 and be on top of the overall MLS standings.
The Loons have trailed less than any other team in the league this year, but they also have rarely cruised. It’s not really how the team is set up. Minnesota’s game plan is to keep things tight defensively, get goals from small margins — such as set pieces — and use that defensive identity to see things out.
“I think you can get drawn into maybe a false narrative around that, in the sense that the goals we have conceded late on live long in the memory, but we’ve also seen out countless games defending in that way,” manager Eric Ramsay said Tuesday, after his team held on late to defeat Chicago in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.
On Friday at training, Ramsay echoed what he said postgame: Whatever his team might need to improve in end-game defense, he loves his team’s intensity. “The players are very, very good at defending the box, and defending at the top of the box,” he said. “I don’t want to start to pick holes in that in any way. [I showed the players] the clip in the meeting room this morning of us at 116 minutes against Chicago, with every player fully engaged in the defensive phase — and it leads to Kelvin’s [120th-minute penalty kick that turned a 2-1 lead into a 3-1 win].
“I think if we get that as a bare minimum, more often than not, we’ll be in a good place.”
It comes down to needing to find the same balance the Loons often need to strike in the first 70 minutes, as well. When the team is defending a lot, it can be too easy for the defenders to sit back and launch a low-percentage long ball, in the hope that one of the forwards can latch onto it and score a spectacular counter-attacking goal.
Ramsay has spoken often of how his team needs to balance its defense/long-ball mentality with more careful phases of play, in which passes are strung together and move players — especially the two wing-backs — forward into the offense.