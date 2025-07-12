“I think we are taking some real steps forward in the last couple of weeks in terms of that final phase of the puzzle for us, which is being in organized possession but not losing the purpose that we want to play with,” Ramsay said. “I think in the last couple of games in the first half, we’ve done that really well, made good decisions as to when to counter-attack quickly, when to take an extra pass, when to move more slowly up the pitch with five or six passes as opposed to two or three — and that’s the difference in getting your wingbacks on the last line.