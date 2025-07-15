What position does Tani Oluwaseyi play for Minnesota United?
It’s a simple question, but it has a complicated answer — and as Minnesota heads into a Wednesday night home matchup with Los Angeles FC, it’s an answer that’s still changing.
Exploring Oluwaseyi’s role is a good way to illustrate how the Loons look at the concept of positional flexibility, which goes deeper than just one player who can play multiple positions. It’s one that requires a player who can score a goal, set up two, and make a penalty-area defensive clearance in the same game, as the 25-year-old did on Saturday against San Jose.
Oluwaseyi is listed as a forward on Minnesota’s official roster, which splits players into the four traditional buckets of soccer positions — goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, forward. But “forward” can encompass any number of actual roles in the attack.
Data-focused sites like the endlessly-useful American Soccer Analysis split “forward” out into categories like “striker” and “winger” and “attacking midfielder,” the latter being a bucket that tends to encompass both offensive-minded midfielders and diminutive pass-first forwards.
There, Oluwaseyi is listed as a striker. And for much of the season, that’s where he belonged. Oluwaseyi, alongside strike partner Kelvin Yeboah, was tasked with the traditional jobs of the striker: pressure the opposition center backs on defense, look to stay high in the offensive shape, and run in behind the defense whenever possible.
When Yeboah went down injured, and then when Oluwaseyi was gone with the Canadian national team, the Loons naturally transitioned into playing with a single striker — a comfortable setup that they’d used to good effect last season. But now that Yeboah is back to full health, and Oluwaseyi is back from the Gold Cup, both have returned to the starting lineup — with a slightly different role for the Canadian.
Oluwaseyi isn’t exactly playing as a striker any more.