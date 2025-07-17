More than perhaps any other opponent this season, LAFC sat back and dared Minnesota to break them down. It was in some ways the Loons getting a taste of their own medicine, and they ended up looking like a lot of opposing teams have looked at Allianz Field this year: lots of progress-free passes in the defense, not much in the way of ideas about how to attack a team that sat back with five defenders and a non-pressing, deep-lying midfield bank.