Robert Plant covered another song by his favorite Minnesota band as a new single

The former Led Zeppelin frontman released a cover of a Low song as the first single off a new album with a new band, all announced Wednesday along with details of a tour. This isn’t the first time the Golden God has shined his light on the cult-loved Duluth trio, but it’s the most high-profile example of it yet — and comes three years after the passing of the band’s drummer/co-vocalist Mimi Parker’s death to cancer.