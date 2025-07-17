Music

Robert Plant covered another song by his favorite Minnesota band as a new single

The Led Zeppelin frontman released a version of Low’s “Everybody’s Song” to announce a new album, band and tour.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 17, 2025 at 12:00PM
Robert Plant performed last year at Mystic Lake Casino with Alison Krauss and is touring with a new band this fall. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Robert Plant still has a whole lotta love for one of Minnesota’s favorite indie-rock bands.

The former Led Zeppelin frontman released a cover of a Low song as the first single off a new album with a new band, all announced Wednesday along with details of a tour. This isn’t the first time the Golden God has shined his light on the cult-loved Duluth trio, but it’s the most high-profile example of it yet — and comes three years after the passing of the band’s drummer/co-vocalist Mimi Parker’s death to cancer.

Plant’s version of Low’s “Everybody’s Song” — now available on most streaming platforms — sounds wildly different from the loudly cranked 2005 original, which was featured on the Duluthians’ transformative seventh album, “The Great Destroyer.” His cover prominently features what sounds like a cuatro, a Latin American stringed instrument, which lends an exotic acoustic sound to the tune.

That seems to be the overall vibe of the new band, Saving Grace, which pairs the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer with a new female co-vocalist partner, Suzi Dian, and multiple string players, including a cellist.

This isn’t the first time Plant has recorded a Low song. He recorded two of their other 2005-era tunes, “Silver Rider” and “Monkey,” on his 2010 record, “Band of Joy.” Other rock stars to cover and/or sing the band’s praises in the wake of Parker’s death include the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde (who flat-out declared them her favorite band), Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and members of Sleater-Kinney.

Plant crossed paths with Low’s other co-founder (and Parker’s husband), Alan Sparhawk when the Duluth rock vet joined his pals Trampled by Turtles on the road for their dates on Willie Nelson’s Outlaws Music Festival in 2023 that also featured Plant performing with Alison Krauss.

Sadly, Plant won’t be coming into Low’s turf on his fall tour with Saving Grace. The closest the band will be to Minnesota is Chicago for two dates, Nov. 12 and 13. His album, also called “Saving Grace,” is due out Sept. 28 and is now available via preorder.

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

