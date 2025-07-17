The Gophers hosted their football season kickoff media day on Wednesday, an event that carries the same vibe as the first day of school.
Can everybody please stand up, introduce yourself and tell us a fun fact.
The Gophers are not unlike many, if not most, teams in major college football. Lots of new faces. Lots of unknowns. Lots to be revealed.
The Gophers have a new quarterback. New receiving corps. New offensive line. New cornerback group. New kicker. New defensive coordinator.
The plug-and-play nature of the transfer portal era brings a heightened sense of newness to seasons. New doesn’t mean anything negative. Just different. Rosters in today’s climate usually change somewhere between significantly and dramatically year to year.
“Just the landscape of the team is a lot different,” said star running back Darius Taylor, a familiar face to fans. “The way that we talk to each other, the way that we do things on the field. Everything is pretty different.”
Developing chemistry and continuity becomes more like speed dating. Position groups don’t often have the luxury of being intact for three or four seasons as players mature together. Teams welcoming transfers from other schools must get on the same page on the fly.
On paper, the Gophers look talented and their schedule favorable, but the unknowns still must be answered. Like clockwork, one prominent Vegas oddsmaker put their projected win total right in the middle: 6.5.