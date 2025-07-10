The Gophers athletic department will distribute $20.5 million to athletes this school year, with the first payments set to hit bank accounts in July.
The recently approved House v. NCAA settlement cleared schools to pay athletes directly for the first time in history. Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle has committed to spending the full $20.5 million allotment, joining every other Big Ten institution.
Here is how that looks for Gophers athletics:
Which programs will receive revenue-sharing?
Coyle has identified five programs that will receive direct compensation: football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and men’s hockey.
Additionally, Coyle is adding 11 new scholarships — six for women’s programs and five for football. According to House settlement rules, up to $2.5 million of the $20.5 million cap can be earmarked for new scholarships.
The new scholarships for Gophers women’s sports will go to volleyball (two), hockey (one), gymnastics (one), softball (one) and soccer (one).
What percentage of revenue-sharing will each of those five teams receive?