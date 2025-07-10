Sports

FAQ: Details on revenue-sharing coming to the Gophers athletic department

The University of Minnesota plans to spend the full $20.5 million allotment, with heavy emphasis likely on football.

By Chip Scoggins

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 10, 2025 at 11:30AM
Niko Medved, new to the U, will coach one of the five programs that will receive the bulk of revenue-sharing: men's basketball. The others are women's basketball, football, volleyball and men's hockey. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Gophers athletic department will distribute $20.5 million to athletes this school year, with the first payments set to hit bank accounts in July.

The recently approved House v. NCAA settlement cleared schools to pay athletes directly for the first time in history. Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle has committed to spending the full $20.5 million allotment, joining every other Big Ten institution.

Here is how that looks for Gophers athletics:

Which programs will receive revenue-sharing?

Coyle has identified five programs that will receive direct compensation: football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and men’s hockey.

Additionally, Coyle is adding 11 new scholarships — six for women’s programs and five for football. According to House settlement rules, up to $2.5 million of the $20.5 million cap can be earmarked for new scholarships.

The new scholarships for Gophers women’s sports will go to volleyball (two), hockey (one), gymnastics (one), softball (one) and soccer (one).

What percentage of revenue-sharing will each of those five teams receive?

Coyle declined to reveal that answer in a recent interview with the Star Tribune, citing competitive reasons.

However, most people inside college sports expect Big Ten schools and other major conferences to allocate around 75% of the $20.5 million to football.

Coyle acknowledged that football, the two basketball teams and volleyball will get the “lion’s share” of the pie.

Related Coverage

Gophers

Gophers athletic budget projects a $8.75 million deficit

Gophers

P.J. Fleck gets contract extension while Gophers athletic department anticipates budget deficit

Gophers

Scoggins: Coyle could frustrate some Gophers coaches with revenue-sharing plan

The Gophers are including men’s hockey in the group because that is a revenue-generating sport.

Does ‘name, image and likeness’ still exist?

Absolutely. All Gophers athletes are eligible to sign name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. Dinkytown Athletes remains the official collective of the athletic department.

The hope within the industry is that NIL deals will become true endorsement opportunities and remove some of the pay-for-play chaos that erupted before the House settlement.

Who will regulate this?

The new College Sports Commission will oversee revenue-sharing and NIL to make sure schools are compliant. Coyle said the university has an office that will handle the Gophers’ revenue-sharing deals and report to the CSC.

Also, any third-party NIL deal valued at $600 or more now must be reviewed by business consultant Deloitte via a portal called NIL Go to ensure the deal falls within a “reasonable range of compensation.”

In other words, paying a quarterback $100,000 to visit an elementary school one time is not going to pass muster.

What effect will the House settlement have on competition?

Coaches hope it will lead to more parity and slow the rate of transfers. All schools participating in revenue-sharing operate under the same cap: $20.5 million.

The Gophers are free to spend as much of that cap on football as, say, Ohio State, Notre Dame or Alabama. They could spend more if they desire, or possibly spend more on men’s basketball or volleyball than other schools. Each school gets to decide how to allocate the money.

Athletic departments backed by massive collectives still will hold an edge in NIL compensation, but the cap on revenue-sharing should make things more equitable.

about the writer

about the writer

Chip Scoggins

Columnist

Chip Scoggins is a sports columnist and enterprise writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2000 and previously covered the Vikings, Gophers football, Wild, Wolves and high school sports.

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

Sports

FAQ: Details on revenue-sharing coming to the Gophers athletic department

card image

The University of Minnesota plans to spend the full $20.5 million allotment, with heavy emphasis likely on football.

Wolves

Neal: Is it Terrence Shannon Jr. time? We’re about to find out.

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image

Twins

Twins sink Cubs again, but Buxton exits after being hit with pitch

card image