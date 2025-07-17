Nation

Barack and Michelle Obama address divorce rumors in podcast episode

“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I’ve thought about quitting on my man,” Michelle Obama said on the podcast she hosts with her brother.

The Washington Post
July 17, 2025 at 2:22PM
Former President Barack Obama joins wife Michelle Obama during the second day of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20, 2024, at the United Center in Chicago. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama addressed speculation about a divorce in a podcast episode released Wednesday.

During the lighthearted segment at the start of the episode, Michelle Obama, 61, introduced Barack Obama, 63, as “my man” on “IMO,” the podcast she hosts with her brother Craig Robinson.

“She took me back!” Barack Obama joked. “It was touch and go for a while!”

When Robinson said it was good to have both of them in the same room, Michelle Obama quipped: “I know, because when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”

Rumors regarding their marriage began circulating after the former first lady skipped several high-profile appearances that her husband attended, including President Donald Trump’s second inauguration and the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter in January.

Early in the episode — which was mainly focused on parenting young men — Robinson told a story of a woman in the airport who approached him and, referring to Barack Obama, asked, “What did he do?”

“These are the kinds of things that I just miss,” Barack Obama said. “So I don’t even know this stuff’s going on and then somebody will mention it to me and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I’ve thought about quitting on my man. And we’ve had some really hard times and we’ve had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to,” said Michelle Obama, who has previously spoken on her podcast about couples therapy with her husband.

Michelle Obama’s absence from the public events marked a break in tradition among former presidents and their spouses, though neither Trump nor First Lady Melania Trump attended Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

In recent months, Michelle Obama has attempted to clear the air around her decisions. On the “Work in Progress” podcast in April, she said that after spending eight years at the White House, she now has the freedom to do what she wants.

“I get to look at my calendar … and I chose to do what was best for me, not what I had to do, not what I thought other people wanted me to do,” Michelle Obama said.

That same month, on her own podcast, she framed it as choosing to live her life intentionally, saying that her choices “at the beginning of this year that suited me were met with such ridicule and criticism. Like people couldn’t believe that I was saying ‘no’ for any other reason, that they had to assume that my marriage was failing apart.”

The Obamas married in 1992 in Chicago, where they met while working as lawyers. They have two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Brianna Tucker, Niha Masih

The Washington Post

Nation

