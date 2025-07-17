Barack and Michelle Obama address divorce rumors in podcast episode

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama addressed speculation about a divorce in a podcast episode released Wednesday.
During the lighthearted segment at the start of the episode, Michelle Obama, 61, introduced Barack Obama, 63, as “my man” on “IMO,” the podcast she hosts with her brother Craig Robinson.
“She took me back!” Barack Obama joked. “It was touch and go for a while!”
When Robinson said it was good to have both of them in the same room, Michelle Obama quipped: “I know, because when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”
Rumors regarding their marriage began circulating after the former first lady skipped several high-profile appearances that her husband attended, including President Donald Trump’s second inauguration and the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter in January.
Early in the episode — which was mainly focused on parenting young men — Robinson told a story of a woman in the airport who approached him and, referring to Barack Obama, asked, “What did he do?”
“These are the kinds of things that I just miss,” Barack Obama said. “So I don’t even know this stuff’s going on and then somebody will mention it to me and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’”
“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I’ve thought about quitting on my man. And we’ve had some really hard times and we’ve had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to,” said Michelle Obama, who has previously spoken on her podcast about couples therapy with her husband.