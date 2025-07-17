Zelenskyy shakes up Ukrainian Cabinet, appointing a new prime minister to reinvigorate war effort

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's economy minister and the key negotiator in the mineral deal with the U.S, Yuliia Svyrydenko, was appointed as its new prime minister Thursday, becoming the country's first new head of government since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.
Svyrydenko is one of a group of officials taking on new roles in Ukraine's government, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reshuffles the Cabinet in a bid to energize a war-weary nation and boost domestic weapons production in the face of Russia's grinding invasion.
At home, however, the Cabinet recalibration has not been seen as a major shift, as the Ukrainian leader continues to rely on officials who have proven their effectiveness and loyalty during the war, now in its fourth year.
Zelenskyy submitted nominations on Thursday to shuffle top government positions, including the replacement of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the longest-serving head of government in Ukraine's history.
Shmyhal now moves to become defense minister, according to the parliamentary website.
Other changes are expected in the Cabinet, but Svyrydenko's appointment as prime minister is taking center stage.
She played a key role in negotiating a U.S.–Ukraine mineral agreement, ensuring the terms were acceptable to Kyiv. Svyrydenko has frequently represented Ukraine in high-level talks with Western partners, focusing on defense cooperation, economic recovery and reconstruction.
Lawmakers and fellow officials describe her as a diligent executive with a reputation for loyalty to the presidential office.