Lawsuit filed against Twin Cities restaurant group over alleged breach of price transparency law

Kaskaid Hospitality, Inc. fails to warn diners about its credit card fee until the bill is delivered, breaking a new state law meant to increase price transparency, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
The Twin Cities restaurant group, which runs popular establishments like Crave and Brit’s Pub, does not post signs or other required warnings at any of its restaurants, the lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit was filed in Hennepin County on behalf of Lucianna Baregi, a customer who says she was forced to pay an extra $2.25 for dinner and cocktails at Crave’s downtown Minneapolis location.
Baregi says she had a meal with friends and family at Crave on June 1. When her bill came, a $2 “miscellaneous” charge appeared beside the blood orange margarita, pineapple mojito, traditional poke bowl and double smash burger.
After taxes, her bill came out to $108.69, with the fee. Baregi claims she did not see an earlier notice of the charge until the bill came. Under the modern digital payments of today, a restaurant patron “cannot reasonably be expected to pay cash,” the lawsuit said.
Nathan Prosser, an attorney representing Baregi, said a restaurant that delivers a last-minute, not-previously-disclosed fee at the table — like those managed under Kaskaid — is breaking the law. He said other area restaurants have taken steps to comply with the law, including some who put up a sign or add a disclaimer in small font on the menu.
On its own, Prosser said a $2.25 charge is not a big deal. But those fees add up to a substantial amount over many customers and transactions.
Included in the lawsuit is a request for a judge to approve a class action on behalf of customers who paid a previously undisclosed fee while dining at one of five restaurants Kaskaid runs — Crave, Union Rooftop Bar & Grill, Brit’s Pub, BLVD Kitchen & Bar, and The Butcher’s Tale — beginning Jan. 1.
Kaskaid is accused of unjust enrichment, as well as violating the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act and Consumer Fraud Act.