Lawsuit filed against Twin Cities restaurant group over alleged breach of price transparency law

A customer says she first saw a $2 surcharge after receiving her bill, which violates a state law meant to address so-called “junk fees.”

By Bill Lukitsch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 16, 2025 at 11:59PM
Crave's rooftop bar and patio on Hennepin in downtown Minneapolis.
Crave's rooftop bar and patio on Hennepin in downtown Minneapolis.

Kaskaid Hospitality, Inc. fails to warn diners about its credit card fee until the bill is delivered, breaking a new state law meant to increase price transparency, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The Twin Cities restaurant group, which runs popular establishments like Crave and Brit’s Pub, does not post signs or other required warnings at any of its restaurants, the lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit was filed in Hennepin County on behalf of Lucianna Baregi, a customer who says she was forced to pay an extra $2.25 for dinner and cocktails at Crave’s downtown Minneapolis location.

Baregi says she had a meal with friends and family at Crave on June 1. When her bill came, a $2 “miscellaneous” charge appeared beside the blood orange margarita, pineapple mojito, traditional poke bowl and double smash burger.

After taxes, her bill came out to $108.69, with the fee. Baregi claims she did not see an earlier notice of the charge until the bill came. Under the modern digital payments of today, a restaurant patron “cannot reasonably be expected to pay cash,” the lawsuit said.

Nathan Prosser, an attorney representing Baregi, said a restaurant that delivers a last-minute, not-previously-disclosed fee at the table — like those managed under Kaskaid — is breaking the law. He said other area restaurants have taken steps to comply with the law, including some who put up a sign or add a disclaimer in small font on the menu.

On its own, Prosser said a $2.25 charge is not a big deal. But those fees add up to a substantial amount over many customers and transactions.

Included in the lawsuit is a request for a judge to approve a class action on behalf of customers who paid a previously undisclosed fee while dining at one of five restaurants Kaskaid runs — Crave, Union Rooftop Bar & Grill, Brit’s Pub, BLVD Kitchen & Bar, and The Butcher’s Tale — beginning Jan. 1.

Kaskaid is accused of unjust enrichment, as well as violating the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act and Consumer Fraud Act.

Minnesota’s price transparency law took effect in January. State lawmakers took up the issue in response to the growing amount of so-called “junk fees,” surprising Minnesotans at the checkout line.

The new law is meant to address hidden charges that have increased the prices of everything from concert tickets to restaurant bills. Under the changes, the fees were listed on Minnesota’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act, forcing mandatory fees and surcharges to be included in the upfront list price of goods and services.

The Minnesota Star Tribune’s phone messages and an email to the restaurant group were not immediately returned Wednesday.

Bill Lukitsch

Reporter

Bill Lukitsch is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

Lawsuit filed against Twin Cities restaurant group over alleged breach of price transparency law

Crave's rooftop bar and patio on Hennepin in downtown Minneapolis.

A customer says she first saw a $2 surcharge after receiving her bill, which violates a state law meant to address so-called "junk fees."

