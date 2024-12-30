Restaurant service charges will disappear, but don’t call them ‘junk fees’

The measure, which Gov. Tim Walz signed into law last May, is designed to eliminate hidden or unexpected fees that show up at the end of a transaction. It requires that the prices displayed for goods and services are exactly what people will pay at checkout and is meant to bring more transparency to things like resort fees added onto hotel bills and extra charges from ticket-sellers. The law still allows automatic gratuity to be added to restaurant checks, but those fees must go directly to workers. What it doesn’t allow is something that’s become common since the pandemic: health and wellness surcharges that go toward restaurants’ business costs.