Anderson: Whacking a century-old federal bird banding program would be wacky

Whose ox is getting gored by federal budget cuts is a hot topic these days, and compared with people who will lose their health insurance or jobs, duck hunters are in pretty good shape.
Mallards and other ducks likely will be fewer this fall than in recent years due to drought on U.S. and Canadian prairies. But a hunting season will indeed be held, and good times will pass in blinds up and down the Mississippi Flyway.
Still, trouble is afoot for wingshooters — and for ducks.
That’s because President Donald Trump’s 2026 budget suggests that the Bird Banding Lab, managed by the U.S. Geological Survey Ecosystems Mission Area, will close or be severely curtailed.
In existence for more than 100 years, the lab represents the cornerstone of waterfowl science, and duck and goose managers will be flying blind without the migration, habitat and other insights gained from bands affixed to ducks’ legs.
Congress will write its own budget, with a deadline of Sept. 30, and might modify the president’s proposed cuts. But Trump is on a winning streak with Washington lawmakers, and if they agree to chop the Ecosystems Mission Area budget from $293 million to just $29 million, as Trump proposes, the centurylong run of the world’s most comprehensive bird banding program could end.
“Banding returns are the most important piece of data we have in waterfowl management,” said Todd Arnold, a University of Minnesota professor of waterfowl ecology and management.
Unseen by most Minnesotans, Department of Natural Resources banding teams fan out in northern and northwestern Minnesota each spring and early summer, when ducks molt, or grow new feathers, and are unable to fly.