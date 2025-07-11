Anderson: Pheasant chicks drowned in Minnesota floods, but hope still springs for this year’s hunt

Department of Natural Resources roadside counts for August 1980 reported about 105 pheasants spotted per 100 miles driven on long-established southern Minnesota routes. The next year the number jumped to almost 134.
Compared to the five previous years, those were good tallies for Minnesota pheasants. In 1975, only 35 pheasants were counted per 100 miles. In 1976, the number was 45 and in 1977-1979, the counts were 85, 79 and 54, respectively.
Inclement weather was the difference for pheasants between the two periods. Winters were too severe in the years leading up to 1980, killing some birds. And springs and early summers were too wet, flooding some pheasant nests or drowning hatched chicks.
Yet it was in 1980 and 1981— two years that boasted the best Minnesota pheasant roadside counts since 1964 — that I began to think about founding a wildlife group that took root in 1982 as Pheasants Forever (PF). Today, with its partner organization Quail Forever, PF has 168,000 members nationwide (25,000 in Minnesota) and 630 employees.
In 1980, I was writing this column for the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, and when I proposed starting a pheasant outfit, naming it Pheasants Forever, some readers sent envelopes stuffed with cash. Others said they’d volunteer their time or expertise. Minnesota’s pheasant hunting heyday was in 1958. But many readers recalled fondly the sight of florid roosters flushing into cobalt skies, and wanted to relive those experiences again — and again.
Still, none of us involved with getting PF off the ground — and the group, ultimately, was large — believed our efforts would result in better hunting in the near term. Too many variables, including federal farm programs, winter snows and summer rains affect ringneck populations year to year.
The goal instead was twofold: To stem the continuing loss of upland habitat by developing nesting cover, food plots and shelter belts, primarily on public lands. And to expand the number and size of public lands.
With the additional habitat, we believed a core population of birds could be sustained when bad weather prevailed. In better weather, pheasants could use the new cover to springboard their numbers.