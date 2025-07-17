Overnight sprees leave windows smashed on dozens of vehicles in Minneapolis, with many burglarized

Minneapolis

By Paul Walsh and

Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 17, 2025 at 1:08PM
Dozens of vehicles in various Minneapolis neighborhoods had their windows smashed, with many burglarized, during back-to-back overnight sprees, officials said.

The vandalism occurred under the cover of darkness Monday into Tuesday and again Tuesday into Wednesday, police said.

“Investigators are working diligently to collect information about the incidents and to locate and identify suspects,” said police spokesman Trevor Folke. “Dozens of vehicles had windows damaged and/or were broken into.”

Folke said the Loring Park neighborhood was among areas of the city whose vehicles were targeted, specifically near these intersections: Clifton Place and Groveland Avenue, Harmon Place and 13th Street S., Spruce Place and 14th Street W., and Lasalle Avenue and Spruce Place.

Still more vehicles in northeast Minneapolis suffered the same fate. They were parked in: the 1300 block of Industrial Boulevard, the 3300 block of Broadway Street NE., the 600 block of 24th Avenue NE., and near the intersections of 12th Avenue NE. and Main Street NE., and 3rd Ave NE. and 2nd Street NE.

Police are asking that anyone whose vehicles have been damaged or burglarized to call the city immediately at 911 or 311.

Reports can also be made in person at precinct headquarters or online.

Police are also encouraging people to check their security or doorbell cameras for any video that captured the vandalism and provide the images to investigators.

How to combat these crimes

Police provide these tips to prevent vehicle damage and break-ins:

  • Report suspicious activity near vehicles to 911 immediately. Helpful information includes: description of suspicious individuals, if they were in vehicles and where they were last seen and heading.
    • Park in well-lit and busy areas.
      • Don’t leave keys in the vehicle.
        • Hide or take valuables out of the vehicle.
