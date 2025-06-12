Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was feeling so loose during Thursday’s finale to a three-day mandatory minicamp that he threw his head coach, Kevin O’Connell, a “next question” like he was a reporter.
Following his scheduled news conference, O’Connell stepped aside from the lectern to let Jefferson speak. From the small group of reporters, O’Connell asked Jefferson what he learned this spring; Jefferson, who has often skipped the mostly voluntary sessions, said he learned a lot since he just had the best offseason attendance of his NFL career.
“I’m going to take that as a guarantee that your presence will continue,” O’Connell said before Jefferson spoke up.
“Yeah, we’ll talk about that later on,” Jefferson quipped. “Next question!”
Jefferson’s offseason attendance might not be so important in the future if he quickly picks up a rapport with new quarterback J.J. McCarthy like he did with Sam Darnold and Kirk Cousins.
Jefferson said the Vikings receiving corps is trying to elevate their game around McCarthy for a team with high aspirations. He has recruited Jordan Addison for summer workouts during their upcoming time off before training camp. He said he’s also seen the stoic 23-year-old Addison come out of his shell a little more.
“The team needs us to be on our ‘A’ game,” Jefferson said. “Why not have him come work out with me so we both can see and we both can compete with each other.”
Addison and fellow receiver Jalen Nailor have dealt with offseason injuries in past years, and Jefferson hasn’t always been around. This spring, McCarthy had all three starting receivers throughout this offseason, which doesn’t hurt the young passer.