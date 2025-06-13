Vikings coaches pleased at Christian Darrisaw’s return to practice, but won’t rush him back

Vikings coaches and players have lauded left tackle Christian Darrisaw’s ongoing recovery from a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee, sustained Oct. 24 against the Rams.
Less than eight months afterward, he wore a bulky brace while rejoining his teammates on the practice field Thursday, the final day of thee-day mandatory minicamp. But head coach Kevin O’Connell said the Vikings aren’t rushing Darrisaw to be ready for Sept. 8 opener in Chicago against the Bears.
“He’s been phenomenal,” O’Connell said. “We had to get him back around real football players because of where he’s at. That doesn’t mean his timeline has necessarily changed. ... All I’ve told Christian is, let’s worry about that when it’s time to worry about that.”
Darrisaw, who signed a four-year, $76 million extension last summer, was also limited on Tuesday before sitting out Wednesday’s practice. The expectation remains that the retooled offensive line won’t come together until training camp, including new right guard Will Fries, who watched portions of practices this week while rehabbing a broken leg.
Right tackle Brian O’Neill had an excused absence from the mandatory practice due to a personal matter, O’Connell said. Tackles Justin Skule and Walter Rouse worked with the starters.
Five players did not participate in the three-day minicamp: Fries (leg), receiver Rondale Moore (knee), and three undrafted rookies with undisclosed issues, receiver Dontae Fleming, outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss and defensive lineman Alexander Williams.
Safety Josh Metellus only participated in 11-on-11 sessions amid contract talks. It’s common for players in negotiations to “hold out” of some or all of practice to limit injury risk.