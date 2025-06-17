Vikings

Vikings will open training camp to fans on July 26

Two joint practices with the New England Patriots in mid-August are part of a 12-practice slate for spectators.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 17, 2025 at 5:08PM
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy greets fans at training camp last August. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings will host the first of 12 training camp practices open to fans on July 26.

General admission tickets for nine regular practices, plus two joint practices with the New England Patriots, will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 17 and under. Children 36 inches and under in height are free. Gates will open at noon for daytime practices, which begin at 2:30 p.m.

Vikings season ticket holders also receive free entry to those practices at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Admission to the Vikings’ night practice on Aug. 4 will cost $15 for all adults and $10 for children 17 and younger. Children 36 inches and under are again free. Gates open at 5 p.m. with practice beginning at 7 p.m.

Season ticket holders are currently able to reserve tickets on the Vikings website. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Vikings will wrap up open practices on Aug. 14, with their joint sessions with the Patriots ahead of the teams’ preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 16.

The Vikings close the preseason at 7 p.m. Aug. 22 against the Titans in Nashville.

Key dates

  • Sunday, July 20: Expected report date for quarterbacks
    • Saturday, July 26: First practice open to fans
      • Monday, July 28: First padded practice
        • Monday, Aug. 4: Night practice at TCO Stadium
          • Saturday, Aug. 9: Home preseason game vs. Texans, 3 p.m.
            • Wednesday, Aug. 13-Thursday, Aug. 14: Joint practices with the Patriots
              • Saturday, Aug. 16: Home preseason game vs. Patriots, Noon
                • Friday, Aug. 22: Last preseason game at Titans in Nashville, 7 p.m.
                  about the writer

                  Emily Leiker

                  Sports Reporter

                  Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

