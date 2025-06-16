Why coaches think rookie Tai Felton is 'going to be a good Viking for a long time'

When the Vikings drafted receiver Tai Felton in the third round in April, he first spoke over the phone with General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, then coach Kevin O’Connell and then receivers coach Keenan McCardell, who took the chance to celebrate this touchdown.
“What’d I tell you?” McCardell repeated to Felton. “What’d I tell you?”
McCardell already had told Felton, during Maryland’s pro day on March 28, that the Vikings were interested in the speedy, 6-foot-1 receiver with a knack for turning short catches into explosive plays. The Vikings coach had an advantageous seat to evaluate Felton that day because McCardell, who coached Maryland receivers in 2014 and 2015, remains close with Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley.
“I ran it, basically,” McCardell said of Felton’s pro day. “It was a really good workout. I told him, ‘Hey, man, you got me thinking now. If I get a chance, I’m going to fight to get you.’ … He can play special teams and do a lot of things to help us as a team, first, and then as a receiver. I think he’s going to be a good Viking for a long time.”
That kind of loyalty resonates with Felton, an Ashburn, Va., native who watched major college programs ditch him after a torn ACL ended his junior year at Stone Bridge High School.
Maryland stuck by his side. And later, when Felton received offers to transfer before his breakout 2024 season, he stuck by Maryland’s side and capped a four-year stay with a program-record 96 catches last fall.
“You’ll know who your real friends are when you’re at your lowest,” Felton said. “Even when I was in high school, other high schools tried to get me to leave and I ended up staying. … When I was at my lowest, coach [Locksley] stayed with me. That means a lot to me, and that’s something that runs big in my family – loyalty.”
With the Vikings, “I have a good feeling,” Felton added. “We have that Maryland connection” with McCardell and former Terrapins teammate Jeshaun Jones, a second-year receiver in Minnesota.