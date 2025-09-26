Vikings-Steelers preview: Will Minnesota extend its international win streak in Dublin?

Jefferson gets a matchup with Ramsey: The only time Justin Jefferson and Jalen Ramsey have faced one another, Jefferson had eight catches for 116 yards, but did most of his damage against other corners. Ramsey allowed only three catches for 24 yards in five targets, and broke up a pass in the Rams’ 30-23 win over the Vikings on Dec. 26, 2021. The Rams went on to win the Super Bowl, paving the way for O’Connell to get the Vikings’ job after the season, and the head coach gets the task of trying to spring Jefferson loose against the veteran cover corner on Sunday. The Steelers play lots of single-high safety coverages, though most teams keep two safeties deep with Jefferson on the field. It will be interesting to see if the Steelers change their approach against Jefferson, especially with Jordan Addison returning from suspension.