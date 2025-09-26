Vikings

It’s Steelers vs. Vikings in Dublin, but it’s still Aaron Rodgers vs. Harrison Smith

This is the 23rd time that Rodgers, the 41-year-old quarterback in his first season in Pittsburgh, and Smith, the longtime Vikings safety, will face off in their NFL careers.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 26, 2025 at 12:30AM
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play the Vikings for the 31st time in his career on Sunday in Dublin. (Greg M. Cooper/The Associated Press)

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will face the Vikings on Sunday for the 31st time, more than any other opponent, in his NFL career.

This will also be the 23rd time he sees “old friend” Harrison Smith, as Rodgers called the Vikings safety this week.

Of course, this is the first time they will face off in Dublin.

“It’s obviously a little bit different, but the things that he can do and is capable of — he still has it,” Smith said of the former Packers quarterback, “He can still make every throw. He’s obviously in great command of everything pre-snap and post-snap. He’s a very unique player to play against. ... His awareness and kind of his efficiency even with stuff you don’t notice: his ball handling, his fakes, stuff like that. It’s really high-level.”

Rodgers, 41, is off to a 2-1 start in Pittsburgh, where he signed in June after briefly talking with Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell in March. The Vikings chose not to pursue Rodgers as a free agent, but he’s got their attention this week. Rodgers’ teams have a 17-12-1 record against the Vikings in his career, losing last year’s game with the Jets in London.

Smith, 36, was asked if he ever could’ve envisioned this matchup lasting to 2025. The active NFL interceptions leader, Smith has nabbed three of his 37 career picks off Rodgers.

“It’s probably more impressive on his side of things,” Smith said. “This is his 21st year. I only have 14. It’s crazy when you see that on a scouting report.”

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores began a chorus of Vikings employees this week lauding Rodgers’ remaining arm talent.

“One of the all-time greats,” Flores said. “He can still play at a high level. The velocity on the throws is there, the touch is there, the movement is there.”

Production has been sporadic so far for Rodgers, who threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns in the Steelers’ Week 1 win over the Jets. He had just 203 yards in a loss to the Seahawks and 139 yards in last week’s win over the Patriots. He’s thrown three touchdowns to three interceptions over the last two weeks.

“I can play better,” Rodgers told Pittsburgh reporters this week. “Sometimes you just have to take what the defense gives you and be comfortable with that. ... I just need to be disciplined like I usually am.”

Rodgers said he’s wary of Flores’ blitz schemes. Vikings defenders know they walk a fine line in trying to throw off Rodgers before the snap.

“It’s hard,” cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. said. “Watching him on film, a safety will turn his shoulders and he kind of knew and would check into a play knowing what defense they were in.”

Smith is off the injury report this week for the first time this season. He returned last week to a part-time role, playing 22 snaps. He was coy when asked whether he’ll return to the starting lineup this week.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s five plays or 50 plays,” said Smith, who has started 199 of 201 career NFL games. “We have the luxury of having a good safety room with a lot of depth. Whatever my role is, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability.”

Injured Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, with his right ankle taped, walks off the field during practice at TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Thursday. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Van Ginkel still being held out

Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was among five players held out of Thursday’s practice. Van Ginkel, who is dealing with “residual” neck issues stemming from this summer’s injury, according to coach Kevin O’Connell, has not yet practiced this week. He played eight snaps against the Bengals. He was expected to make the trip to Dublin on Thursday night.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who had a wrap on his sprained right ankle, did not practice. Neither did guard Donovan Jackson (left wrist), left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee), or tight end Ben Yurosek (knee).

Darrisaw will continue to get rest time built into his schedule as he plays with a brace on his surgically-repaired left knee.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave returned to limited reps while playing through a rib injury suffered against the Bengals. Safety Josh Metellus (foot) upgraded to a full participant. Center Ryan Kelly was again a full participant in practice as he works back from a concussion.

Flores grateful for Steelers year

Flores said he’ll see Hargrave perk up in meetings when he hears Flores say a familiar “Tomlinism,” an often-blunt saying of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Hargrave’s favorite Tomlin phrase refers to only their performance mattering, not the opponent.

“Nameless gray faces,” said Hargrave, a 2016 third-round pick by the Steelers.

Flores said his 2022 season in Pittsburgh was “exactly what I needed at that point in my career.” Flores had just filed an ongoing lawsuit against the NFL and several teams for discriminatory hiring practices. Less than a month later, Tomlin hired Flores, the former Dolphins head coach, as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

Flores said he created lasting bonds with many people in Pittsburgh.

“Mike T. included,” he said. “Quite honestly, when I think about him and the Steelers, I have this great gratitude for my time there. I think that the friends that I made, I’ll see some of them in Ireland.”

Flores said he learned more from Tomlin, the 19th-year Steelers coach who coordinated the Vikings defense in 2006, than intense sayings.

“His leadership, his football acumen,” Flores said. “His toughness, his ability to motivate. I feel like when I get up in front of a room, I’ve got a presence. When I saw him up in front of a room, I was taking notes. It was a great experience for me.”

Roster updates

The Vikings made a series of roster moves before departing for Ireland: signed receiver Tim Jones and running back Corey Kiner to the practice squad; waived defensive tackle Alexander Williams from injured reserve; released receiver Lucky Jackson and running back Xazavian Valladay from the practice squad. The team also worked out free-agent center Jacob Bayer, an undrafted rookie out of Arkansas State.

