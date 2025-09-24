Carson Wentz well-prepared to start at quarterback again for Vikings

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz is preparing to start his second consecutive game for the first time since 2022 when he was with the Washington Commanders.
“Fun ... it feels great,” Wentz said Wednesday about rolling straight into another week of game prep as starter. “I did this for quite a long time leading up until the little hiatus there. It feels good. It feels normal.”
The Vikings exited Sunday’s 48-10 win against the Bengals knowing Wentz would start Week 4 against the Steelers in Dublin, as second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy continues his recovery from a right high ankle sprain suffered in Week 2. The Vikings play in London against the Browns the following week.
Wentz said he’s “still hungry” to learn as much as he can about the Vikings offense after arriving at TCO Performance Center less than a month ago as the 53-man roster was being set.
He said the two-game international trip will be a chance for him to be “in the trenches day-in, day-out” with the team since he wasn’t here for training camp. The extended closeness of the trip will help him get to know teammates on a deeper level; wide receiver Jordan Addison just returned from suspension and threw with Wentz for the first time Wednesday.
But there is one teammate Wentz is quite acquainted with who is expected to make his return this week: veteran center Ryan Kelly. Kelly is expected to clear concussion protocol and take the reins back from Michael Jurgens, who took over for Kelly against the Falcons and started against the Bengals.
Wentz and Kelly played together for the Colts in 2021, the last time Wentz started a full season.
Practicing again with Kelly on Wednesday “felt right at home, I guess,” Wentz said with a laugh.