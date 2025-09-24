Vikings

Carson Wentz well-prepared to start at quarterback again for Vikings

The veteran signal caller hadn’t started back-to-back games since 2022, but takes over for the injured J.J. McCarthy for games in Dublin and London.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 24, 2025 at 11:17PM
Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz talks with teammates Wednesday during the team's practice at TCO Performance Center. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz is preparing to start his second consecutive game for the first time since 2022 when he was with the Washington Commanders.

“Fun ... it feels great,” Wentz said Wednesday about rolling straight into another week of game prep as starter. “I did this for quite a long time leading up until the little hiatus there. It feels good. It feels normal.”

The Vikings exited Sunday’s 48-10 win against the Bengals knowing Wentz would start Week 4 against the Steelers in Dublin, as second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy continues his recovery from a right high ankle sprain suffered in Week 2. The Vikings play in London against the Browns the following week.

Wentz said he’s “still hungry” to learn as much as he can about the Vikings offense after arriving at TCO Performance Center less than a month ago as the 53-man roster was being set.

He said the two-game international trip will be a chance for him to be “in the trenches day-in, day-out” with the team since he wasn’t here for training camp. The extended closeness of the trip will help him get to know teammates on a deeper level; wide receiver Jordan Addison just returned from suspension and threw with Wentz for the first time Wednesday.

But there is one teammate Wentz is quite acquainted with who is expected to make his return this week: veteran center Ryan Kelly. Kelly is expected to clear concussion protocol and take the reins back from Michael Jurgens, who took over for Kelly against the Falcons and started against the Bengals.

Wentz and Kelly played together for the Colts in 2021, the last time Wentz started a full season.

Practicing again with Kelly on Wednesday “felt right at home, I guess,” Wentz said with a laugh.

Injury report

Kelly (concussion) and left tackle Justin Skule (concussion) were full participants in Wednesday’s practice. Defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (hand) was also listed as a full participant.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (ribs) and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) were held out. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was present but on vet rest.

Coach Kevin O’Connell said during his Wednesday press conference that Van Ginkel came out of Sunday’s game in which he played just eight snaps “feeling pretty good” but is having residual issues related to a neck injury that held him out of a significant portion of training camp.

O’Connell added that the team is still deciding what Van Ginkel’s practice week will look like. The Vikings practice again Thursday at TCO Performance Center before departing for Dublin.

Safety Josh Metellus (foot) was marked as limited on the practice report.

Left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist) is also out after successful surgery Monday to fix an injury suffered in the Falcons game. He was seen walking back into the facility from the practice field with a cast or wrapping on his left wrist.

Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Tuesday that Jackson told coaching staff he wanted to play against the Bengals after finding out his wrist injury would not worsen if he did so.

“Easily could’ve backed out of that thing, and we wouldn’t have thought any less of him,” Phillips said. “Not only did he play, he played really well in the football game.”

Neither safety Harrison Smith nor left tackle Christian Darrisaw were listed on the practice report after making their season debuts Sunday.

Smith, who missed a chunk of training camp and the first two games of the season, played only 22 snaps against the Bengals.

“I’m kind of in a different spot trying to get my stamina back, but it felt like it was a good first time back out there,” Smith said. “I felt like I was productive.”

Rodgers earns conference honor

Isaiah Rodgers is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his two-touchdown performance against the Bengals.

Rodgers scored on an interception and a fumble recovery, and forced two fumbles. He also made three tackles and defended three passes.

The 27-year-old cornerback, who the Vikings acquired in free agency this offseason, is the first player in Vikings history to score multiple defensive touchdowns in one game.

Rodgers’ performance also earned him a 99.9 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest single-game grade ever given by the advanced stat site.

about the writer

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

