Analysis: What Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy can learn from watching Carson Wentz

Experience is ”what allows players to play with poise and conviction,” O’Connell said. “And when you couple that with firm and repeatable fundamentals, normally within the lower half of the quarterback’s mechanics, then you have a system, then you have rhythm. It’s very difficult for a defense to take away all five eligible [receivers]. Because we were able to have some body blows by running the ball, I thought our protection was solid for the most part. We got loose there on a couple internal [stunts] here and there, but many of the times, we stayed efficient with the chains. So it’s, it’s a combination of the individual player and all 11 individual players doing their job.”