Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison and quarterback Carson Wentz have technically been teammates for one month.
But the first time Wentz threw a pass that Addison caught was ...?
“It was today, actually,” Addison said after Wednesday’s practice. “We worked for a bit after practice just to get the timing down. We was clicking, though.”
Addison, a 2023 first-round pick, will make his season debut in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin. He returns from a three-game suspension that stemmed from a 2024 DUI arrest in Los Angeles. Addison, 23, pleaded no contest to a lesser charge in July.
Addison said he’s looking forward to picking up where he left off following a lauded training camp this summer.
Coach Kevin O’Connell said Addison, whose 19 touchdowns in his first two seasons trail only Randy Moss in team history, would be on the “podium” if he were ranking the best players in camp.
“He’s very, very unique as far as his route running,” O’Connell said. “He’s got such unique separation ability throughout different levels of routes. He can win early. He can win late.”
Addison was the favorite target of quarterback J.J. McCarthy in training camp (as Justin Jefferson nursed a strained hamstring).