Vikings receiver Jordan Addison pleads no contest to lesser charge stemming from drunken driving arrest

Jordan Addison pleaded to a lesser charge Thursday during a hearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court stemming from his July 2024 drunken driving arrest.
Online court filings show the Vikings receiver pleaded “nolo contendere,” or no contest, to a charge of wet reckless driving upon a highway.
He was originally charged with driving under the influence and driving with .08% blood alcohol content. Those charges, which Addison pleaded not guilty to in December, were dismissed.
“Wet reckless” is when a defendant acknowledges the reckless driving involved alcohol and/or drugs. No-contest pleas mean defendants do not accept or deny responsibility for the charges but waive the right to a trial and agree to accept the penalty.
“While Mr. Addison’s case would have made for a great trial, I admire him for taking responsibility by accepting the City Attorney’s ‘wet reckless’ offer,” Addison’s attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, said in a statement. “Now he can put this incident behind him and solely focus on his promising career.”
Addison’s agent, Tim Younger, also posted a statement on X.
“He has kept the [Vikings] apprised throughout these legal proceedings, and will continue in his full commitment to being a valuable member of this team,” the statement read in part.
Addison could face a suspension of three games from the NFL.