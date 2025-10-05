Vikings

Live: Battered Vikings play the Browns in London

October 5, 2025
Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz warms up before the Sunday's game against the Browns in London. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press)

The Vikings’ makeshift offensive line faces an imposing challenge of protecting QB Carson Wentz against Cleveland star Myles Garrett.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

After their three-point loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers sent them out of Ireland with their first international defeat, the Vikings (2-2) head to their now-familiar confines of London today with hopes of salvaging a split in their two-game international trip.

To get one, they’ll face the Cleveland Browns (1-3) and four-time All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett with a stitched-together offensive line trying to protect quarterback Carson Wentz in his third start. The Vikings defense, though, will see rookie QB Dillon Gabriel in his first NFL start.

