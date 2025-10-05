After their three-point loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers sent them out of Ireland with their first international defeat, the Vikings (2-2) head to their now-familiar confines of London today with hopes of salvaging a split in their two-game international trip.
To get one, they’ll face the Cleveland Browns (1-3) and four-time All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett with a stitched-together offensive line trying to protect quarterback Carson Wentz in his third start. The Vikings defense, though, will see rookie QB Dillon Gabriel in his first NFL start.
- Kickoff: 8:30 a.m.
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
- TV: NFL Network, Fox 9
- Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 380, 820 (Vikings), 227, 807 (Browns), 88 (Westwood One)
- Line: Vikings by 3½
- Ben Goessling’s preview and prediction
- Mark Craig’s NFL Week 5 picks
