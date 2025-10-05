Takeaways: Carson Wentz, Jordan Addison step up late to lead the Vikings to 21-17 win in London

LONDON - Coach Kevin O’Connell likes to talk about “being at your best when your best is required,” and that’s what O’Connell, the play-caller, and Carson Wentz, his quarterback, did to save a 21-17 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
A “Skol” chant broke out from a purple-populated crowd with 21 seconds left in the game, celebrating the comeback win that seemed improbable.
Wentz, who was evaluated for a left shoulder injury in the second quarter, returned and led a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in the closing minutes. The drive came with four backup offensive linemen playing after left tackle Christian Darrisaw was pulled from the game in the third quarter due to what a team spokesperson said was a planned snap count for the hobbled blocker.
Receiver Jordan Addison, who was benched for the first quarter in a coach’s decision, caught the go-ahead touchdown with 25 seconds left in regulation.
The Vikings overcame offensive line injuries and another lackluster run defense that surrendered 110 rushing yards to Browns running back Quinshon Judkins, the talented rookie second-round pick.
Minnesota’s offense began the game without three starting blockers ruled out due to injuries in center Ryan Kelly, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday, and right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee) and left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist).
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spent 14 years as a Vikings assistant coach, including the final year in 2019 under the tutelage of veteran offensive tactician Gary Kubiak.
Some of those lessons learned under Kubiak, who was the Vikings’ assistant head coach in 2019 and 2020 under former coach Mike Zimmer, were on full display as he helped guide Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel in his first NFL start.