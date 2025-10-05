Takeaways: Carson Wentz, Jordan Addison step up late to lead the Vikings to 21-17 win in London

The Vikings defense did enough, holding the Browns to 17 points, which kept the door open for Wentz’s late-game heroics. Wentz completed nine straight passes for 71 yards on the go-ahead touchdown drive. At one point, he had to scrape a low snap off the turf from replacement center Blake Brandel, who had never played the position in a game before Sunday but was forced into action with Kelly and backup Michael Jurgens ruled out due to injuries.