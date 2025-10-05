Vikings

Takeaways: Carson Wentz, Jordan Addison step up late to lead the Vikings to 21-17 win in London

Playing behind an offensive line with four backups by the end of the game, Vikings QB Carson Wentz beat the Browns in London with a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in the the closing minutes.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 5, 2025 at 5:13PM
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison celebrates after scoring the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Browns on Sunday in London. (Adam Bettcher/The Associated Press)

LONDON - Coach Kevin O’Connell likes to talk about “being at your best when your best is required,” and that’s what O’Connell, the play-caller, and Carson Wentz, his quarterback, did to save a 21-17 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A “Skol” chant broke out from a purple-populated crowd with 21 seconds left in the game, celebrating the comeback win that seemed improbable.

Wentz, who was evaluated for a left shoulder injury in the second quarter, returned and led a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in the closing minutes. The drive came with four backup offensive linemen playing after left tackle Christian Darrisaw was pulled from the game in the third quarter due to what a team spokesperson said was a planned snap count for the hobbled blocker.

Receiver Jordan Addison, who was benched for the first quarter in a coach’s decision, caught the go-ahead touchdown with 25 seconds left in regulation.

The Vikings overcame offensive line injuries and another lackluster run defense that surrendered 110 rushing yards to Browns running back Quinshon Judkins, the talented rookie second-round pick.

Minnesota’s offense began the game without three starting blockers ruled out due to injuries in center Ryan Kelly, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday, and right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee) and left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist).

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spent 14 years as a Vikings assistant coach, including the final year in 2019 under the tutelage of veteran offensive tactician Gary Kubiak.

Some of those lessons learned under Kubiak, who was the Vikings’ assistant head coach in 2019 and 2020 under former coach Mike Zimmer, were on full display as he helped guide Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel in his first NFL start.

Gabriel, the rookie third-round pick out of Oregon, becomes the 17th straight Browns quarterback to lose his first start with the team, a run that goes back to 1999 and former No. 1 pick Tim Couch.

Why it happened

The Vikings defense did enough, holding the Browns to 17 points, which kept the door open for Wentz’s late-game heroics. Wentz completed nine straight passes for 71 yards on the go-ahead touchdown drive. At one point, he had to scrape a low snap off the turf from replacement center Blake Brandel, who had never played the position in a game before Sunday but was forced into action with Kelly and backup Michael Jurgens ruled out due to injuries.

What it means

This means the Vikings are back in the win column with a gritty performance that is emblematic of the type of physical fight they crafted this team to win. They just did it without the majority of their starting offensive linemen. Running back Jordan Mason gutted through an apparent lower-body injury and had a key 3-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

Play of the game

O’Connell dug deep into his bag of tricks for the Vikings’ first score: a 32-yard touchdown toss from running back Cam Akers to tight end Josh Oliver, who was left wide open by a Browns defense that did not expect Akers to throw. Wentz aligned out wide at receiver, with Akers behind center in the shotgun formation. Akers rolled the opposite direction and found Oliver for Akers’ first pass attempt, completion and passing touchdown of his six-year NFL career.

Turning point

Addison caught a 4-yard pass in the flat to convert a critical third down deep in Cleveland territory with less than a minute left in regulation. Addison made a man miss on the next play: a 5-yard screen. He then caught the go-ahead touchdown with 25 seconds left.

Up next

Bye week

The Vikings (3-2) enter a bye week needing the time to heal. They will return to the field Oct. 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Minnesota has lost its last two games against the Eagles, most recently a 34-28 defeat at Philadelphia in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

