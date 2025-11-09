Live: Rejuvenated Vikings face Ravens’ Lamar Jackson at home for the first time

The Vikings (4-4) return home for the first of two straight at U.S. Bank Stadium after their 27-24 upset of the Lions last Sunday. They’ll head into this one full of energy, and they’ll face a 3-5 Ravens team that’s currently out of the AFC playoff field after going 12-5 a year ago. But Baltimore has won two in a row and got Lamar Jackson back from a hamstring injury last week. “He’s essentially an MVP candidate, year after year after year,” defensive coordinator Brian Flores said of the quarterback who will be playing at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time.