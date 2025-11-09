Vikings

Live: Rejuvenated Vikings face Ravens’ Lamar Jackson at home for the first time

November 9, 2025
Vikings fan Jimmy Coon, of Lake Tahoe, Calif., shown at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After their upset of the Lions last week, J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings are back at U.S. Bank Stadium to play a perennial MVP candidate.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Vikings (4-4) return home for the first of two straight at U.S. Bank Stadium after their 27-24 upset of the Lions last Sunday. They’ll head into this one full of energy, and they’ll face a 3-5 Ravens team that’s currently out of the AFC playoff field after going 12-5 a year ago. But Baltimore has won two in a row and got Lamar Jackson back from a hamstring injury last week. “He’s essentially an MVP candidate, year after year after year,” defensive coordinator Brian Flores said of the quarterback who will be playing at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time.

Follow live updates and analysis from Minnesota Star Tribune reporters at U.S. Bank Stadium:

Star Tribune staff

Vikings

Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune

