Live: Rejuvenated Vikings face Ravens’ Lamar Jackson at home for the first time

The Vikings (4-4) return home for the first of two straight at U.S. Bank Stadium after their 27-24 upset of the Lions last Sunday. They’ll head into this one full of energy, and they’ll face a 3-5 Ravens team that’s currently out of the AFC playoff field after going 12-5 a year ago. But Baltimore has won two in a row and got Lamar Jackson back from a hamstring injury last week. “He’s essentially an MVP candidate, year after year after year,” defensive coordinator Brian Flores said of the quarterback who will be playing at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time.
- Kickoff: Noon
- TV: Fox
- Radio: KFAN 100.3-FM; SiriusXM 231, 820 (Vikings), 385, 802 (Ravens)
- Line: Ravens by 4½
- Ben Goessling’s preview and prediction
- Mark Craig’s Week 10 picks
Follow live updates and analysis from Minnesota Star Tribune reporters at U.S. Bank Stadium:
Sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter to get exclusive analysis in your inbox every Friday and complete coverage of every game. Subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.