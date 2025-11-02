Takeaways: Vikings upset Lions 27-24 in QB J.J. McCarthy’s return

The Vikings scored two of their three touchdowns with the benefit of short fields, going just 36 yards for their first score after a long Myles Price kick return and traveling only 35 yards for their final TD after Harrison Smith recovered David Montgomery’s fumble. They ran for 142 yards, and though McCarthy completed only nine of his final 18 passes for 75 yards and an interception, he started the day 5-of-7 for 68 yards and two scores on the Vikings’ first two drives.