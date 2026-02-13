After $96M remodel, Northstar Center owner looks to sell downtown Minneapolis offices

A little more than a year after its $96 million overhaul, the office portion of Northstar Center appears to be on the market after failing to gain traction in downtown Minneapolis’ post-pandemic landscape.
Taconic Capital, the New York-based investment firm that owns the 17-story west tower, is quietly shopping the building, according to people who have been told about the sale efforts.
The office complex had become dated and dilapidated in the decades since its 1963 opening. After buying the property in 2017, Taconic partnered with developer Polaris Properties to remodel the west tower offices, the skyway level, the ground floor and the 975-stall parking ramp.
But the project had unlucky timing. The rise in remote work after the COVID-19 pandemic made Northstar’s bid to be a luxury office and event destination tougher to achieve.
Still, its developers bet a focus on hospitality and flexibility could make for a standout offering in Minneapolis’ robust corporate community, which had started announcing return-to-work policies as the remodeled offices opened in late 2024.
“We’re pretty confident that we’ll have a great audience of interested users as soon as we open these doors,” Polaris developer Matt Legge said at the time.
He added that Northstar was “supposed to be a reason not to work from home and a compelling reason to want to be downtown in general.”
So far, Northstar’s office and event spaces have struggled to meet its lofty expectations.