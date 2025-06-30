Selling downtown Minneapolis towers is a tall order these days

Only a handful of downtown Minneapolis office buildings have changed hands in recent years, as the advent of remote work and rising interest rates made for an extraordinarily challenging commercial real estate market.
Almost every high-profile transaction that did happen involved Ryan Watts and Harrison Wagenseil of CBRE’s Minneapolis institutional properties team.
The team brokered the sale of the newly constructed RBC Gateway in 2023, a $225 million deal that was one of the biggest office sales in the country at the time. In the last year, they sold the Forum office towers, Wells Fargo Center and Ameriprise Financial Center — transactions that garnered national attention for their deeply discounted prices.
The two sat down to describe the current market in this interview edited for length and clarity.
How would you describe the Twin Cities office market right now?
Watts: When you think about the office market, there’s never one easy answer. Simplifying it, there’s really two sides to it. There’s the user side, which is the tenants leasing space in the buildings. And there’s the capital markets side of it, that’s the debt and the equity.
Those two things aren’t always in alignment. If you talk to most of our leasing folks, they would tell you they think that market bottomed last year on the tenant user side.
A year ago, people were still trying to figure out: Are they coming back to the office? If they are, how often are they coming back? When they do come back, how much space are they going to need? Now, I feel like we’re far enough along into this current cycle that there’s beginning to be more clarity there.
In the capital markets, specific to Minneapolis, Harrison and I feel like we’ve hit the bottom this year. Now it’s important to clarify that just because we think we’re there, doesn’t mean everybody knows it yet — and it doesn’t mean we’re going to bounce back tomorrow.