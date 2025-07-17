Median house price in the Twin Cities breaks $400K for the first time

When Matt Baker started selling real estate about four decades ago, a $100,000 home sale was something to really celebrate, and a $1 million sale wasn’t even imaginable.
Today, after years of steady appreciation, that seven-figure price tag is considered an entry-level house in some parts of the Twin Cities. And just an average metro-area home has never been more expensive.
“People are now matter of fact about it,” said Baker, a Twin Cities sales agent and former president of Coldwell Banker Realty. “It took a while for me to accept that as the norm.”
Last month, home prices in the Twin Cities crossed a new threshold: For the first time, the median price of all home sales in the Twin Cities broke $400,000, according to new sales data from a trio of Realtor groups in the metro area.
While sellers and homeowners are no doubt celebrating that milestone, it brings with it an especially challenging reality for buyers seeking affordability amid already high mortgage rates and overall economic volatility.
Last month, a closely watched housing affordability index — that takes into consideration incomes, home prices and mortgage rates — fell to a new low. Since the beginning of the year, that affordability index has tumbled nearly 7%, making homeownership unattainable for thousands of would-be buyers.
“The big increases we experienced a few years ago have made the cost of purchasing a home a challenge. So any increase today, even if it is in line with inflation, is like pouring salt on our wounds,” said Andrew Babula, director of the real estate program at the University of St. Thomas. “For many individuals, paying over $400,000 for a home can be overwhelming and feel out of reach.”
That new milestone, he said, has more mental than economic significance. After double-digit price gains during the pandemic, buyers just can’t afford to pay much more. So house prices are now rising more slowly, at about the same pace as inflation.