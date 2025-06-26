As new apartments in downtown Minneapolis dry up, rent increases appear likely

Downtown Minneapolis has long been the most spendy spot in the metro to rent an apartment. But in recent years, with more empty apartments than willing renters, it was also one of the best places to score perks like a couple of months of free rent or a parking discount.
That’s about to change.
Demand for rentals is on the rise, but developers aren’t building any more of them.
“The stage is set for owners to become more aggressive with rent increases,” said Brent Wittenberg, vice president of Marquette Advisors, a firm that tracks the rental market in the Twin Cities.
Already, prices are on the rise. The average rent in the Central Business District and surrounding neighborhoods during the first quarter was $2,170, a nearly 8% increase over last year. That’s nearly $200 more than a year ago and more than $600 higher than the metro-area average, according to Marquette Advisors.
High rents are nothing new for downtown, where thousands of luxury apartments decked out with resort-style amenities that appeal to young professionals and downsizing baby boomers have been built over the past decade, making the area the epicenter of a metro-area apartment boom.
During the five years leading up to the pandemic, developers built nearly 4,000 apartments in several downtown neighborhoods, including the North Loop and Central Business District.
This year, despite declining vacancies, the last three towers are leasing up and no new buildings are under construction. Construction is still happening in the suburbs, but it’s dwindling as higher mortgage rates, and rising financing and construction costs make it difficult to build new apartments.