One can only imagine the sheepishness that distinguished professional golfers must feel when they are expected to show excitement as their team, the Crushers, defeats the RangeGoats to win the team portion of one of the 14 events sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s endless hundreds of billions and disguised under the title LIV Golf League.
Even before the first shot is launched, these tournaments proudly advertise they are minor league, since LIV is the Roman numeral for 54, and 54 holes are supposed to decide titles in senior men’s golf, and not on the varsity level of men’s professional golf, where 72 holes have been required since before Gene Sarazen.
If you are a golf follower and have tried to visit one of these tournaments on television, it takes about five minutes before reaching a point where there’s a decision to make:
Yes, you are going to turn it off, but you don’t know whether to laugh or to cry over what you’ve just seen.
A fifth of the screen is taken up with the current standings for these made-up-from-nothing teams. Announcers are trying to pump up viewers with their phony excitement, and a great player like Brooks Koepka is strolling around in shorts, and you know he’s there 100% for the guaranteed pile of millions and doesn’t give one hoot if he finishes first or 27th in the field of 54. And then last week, Koepka complained about LIV’s lack of progress in Year 4.
This is also where you now can get a glimpse of Dustin Johnson generally showing the indifference he demonstrated later in his time on the PGA Tour. Next to Tiger Woods, he was the most talented player in the world for a long stretch, but this is what he became:
As the 3M Open was getting started, tournament boss Hollis Cavner was able to recruit Johnson for the crowdless (COVID-19) event in 2020 and for star power in 2021. Johnson missed the cut on merit in 2020. The next year, he got to No. 18 on the cut line on the second day.
And then he looked 100% the part of someone who wanted to go home that Friday to wife Paulina and the kids, hitting a ball flush into the water.