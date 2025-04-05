A fifth of the screen is taken up with the current standings for these made-up-from-nothing teams. Announcers are trying to pump up viewers with their phony excitement, and a great player like Brooks Koepka is strolling around in shorts, and you know he’s there 100% for the guaranteed pile of millions and doesn’t give one hoot if he finishes first or 27th in the field of 54. And then last week, Koepka complained about LIV’s lack of progress in Year 4.