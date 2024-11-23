Timberwolves clear the air after Toronto debacle: ‘Name a perfect family. I have never seen one.’

”Like I told the guys, as someone who really is big on leading by example, my reaction was a bad example,” Gobert said. “I let my emotions, my frustration get the best of me and that’s not who I am. I was sorry for that. I know these guys know me, know who I am, they know everything I do is for my teammates, everything I do is to win, so when I have one of those moments, we know that it’s just a moment.”