The Wolves outscored the Kings 29-12 in the third quarter and built on that early in the fourth for a 98-86 lead with just over seven minutes left. But Monk (27 points) caught fire for Sacramento with seven straight points to erase that lead, making it 102-102 with 3:41 to play. Sacramento scored eight of next 10 points. Anthony Edwards (29 points) started strong for the Wolves (5-for-6 in the first quarter) but was just 4-for-14 the rest of the game. Fox finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Mike Conley returned to the lineup after a three-game absence and had 16 points.