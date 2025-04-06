The Gophers gymnastics team finished fourth in the finals of the NCAA Salt Lake Regional on Saturday at Salt Lake City.
The Gophers compiled a score of 196.825. Host Utah scored 197.825, followed by UCLA (197.625) and Denver (197.35). Utah and UCLA advanced to the NCAA championships, which will be held April 17-19 in Fort Worth, Texas.
“I am really proud of the team,” Gophers coach Jenny Hansen said. “Utah had a wonderful, energized fan base here tonight and we hadn’t seen anything like that this season. It was a lot for our athletes to absorb, but they did a great job. We were really solid all the way through. It wasn’t the night we were hoping for, but we were steady from start to finish.”
Gophers senior Mya Hooten qualified for the NCAA finals as an individual in the floor exercise. She’ll compete at the finals for the fourth time in five years and the second consecutive year as an individual. A five-time All-American in the floor exercise, Hooten had a score of 9.9 Saturday. Utah’s Grace McCallum, the Olympic silver medalist from Isanti, Minn., won the event with a 9.975.
“I’m just so glad she gets to go out and perform one more time,” Hansen said of Hooten. “She is just electric on floor, and that’s just where she should be.”
Hooten also had a team-best 9.875 in the vault and a 9.85 in the uneven bars. Jordyn Lyden tied her personal best with a 9.9 on the balance beam and a team-high 9.875 on the uneven bars. Lauren Pearl tied her season high with a 9.9 on the balance beam.
McCallum, who posted a perfect 10.0 in the uneven bars, won the all-around title with a 39.725.
The Gophers, who were competing in the regional finals for the fourth time in the past five seasons, earned scores of 49.125 in the vault, 49.175 in the uneven bars, 49.35 in the balance beam and 49.175 in the floor exercise.