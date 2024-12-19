EPA investigating taconite mine for pollution that threatens wild rice

Bulldozers mill around the pit at U.S. Steel’s Keetac mine outside U.S. Steel’s new Keetac DR-grade pellet plant at the Iron Range on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 in Keewatin, Minn. Thanks to a $150 million investment, the now-DR-grade pellets made at Keetac as of this month enable iron units from Minnesota’s Iron Range to ultimately be used in an Electric Arc Furnace, which emits significantly less carbon per ton than a traditional blast furnace. To do this, Keetac is implementing a new step in its processing to make the iron purer with less silicon and ultimately support greener steel production. ] Angelina Katsanis • angelina.katsanis@startribune.com (Angelina Katsanis)