Minneapolis

17 miles of Minneapolis streetlights are out from copper theft. The city is scrambling to fix them.

Officials announced they’ll spend up to $1 million this year to replace with aluminum wire, which is cheaper than copper.

By Susan Du

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 7:40PM
Minneapolis City Operations Officer Margaret Anderson Kelliher (center) and Mayor Jacob Frey announce they would dedicate $1 million in contingency funds to fix darkened street lights Thursday. About 450 lights are out citywide. (Susan Du/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Thieves continue to gut public street light poles and make off with their precious copper innards, leaving neighborhoods eerily darkened in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Minneapolis is throwing $1 million of contingency funding at the problem, officials announced Thursday.

“There’s a couple pieces that you should be considering if you yourself are considering stealing copper wire from the street, you or any of your friends,” Mayor Jacob Frey said. “First is, you might break into the light, and there will be no copper wire there, and that is increasingly the case. The second is, we’re going to be watching, and if you’re breaking into our light posts, there will be consequences.”

Minneapolis has about 22,000 street lights. About 450 of them are out, from the Midtown Greenway to Lake of the Isles Parkway to the Bancroft neighborhood of south Minneapolis, where officials held their news conference.

In total, 17 miles of street lights have been hit and need replacing, which will cost the city $40,000 per mile to fix with less desirable aluminum wiring.

Workers have already replaced 4.5 miles of lights this year, and will complete the remainder of repairs by November, said City Operations Officer Margaret Anderson Kelliher.

“This is absolutely a core function of city government to be able to provide lighting,” she said. “Unfortunately, we had hoped that maybe with the state law changes and other things, copper wire theft would go down. That has not been the case at this point, and so we need to do something here to help our residents.”

A lamp pole in the Bancroft neighborhood of south Minneapolis has been broken into and relieved of its copper wire, seen here on Thursday, May 29, 2025. It will be fixed in two weeks with aluminum, officials said. (Susan Du/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A new law went into effect this year requiring a license to sell scrap metal, in hopes of curbing the market for illegally obtained copper. The thefts have cost Minnesota communities millions in repairs, but the law got pushback from metal recyclers who feared it would damage the scrap metal industry.

Lights can only be fixed if residents tell 311 where the broken ones are, Anderson Kelliher added.

The city did not have data on arrests of copper wire thieves readily available Thursday. Police spokesperson Sgt. Garrett Parten said, after doing a cursory look, he could not find any recent ones.

Last year, St. Paul police busted a copper theft ring with the help of a confidential informant.

Related Coverage

News & Politics

As Minnesota spends millions on copper theft, recyclers crack the ‘Whac-A-Mole’ code in Texas

Twin Cities Suburbs

This Twin Cities suburb may cut back on sidewalk snow removal

Minneapolis

South Minneapolis has the region’s only public clay tennis courts. Fans are raising money for more.

The city is responsible for lights along parkways. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is responsible for the ones inside parks.

“Hopefully we can get this thing lit up,” said City Council Member Andrea Jenkins.

about the writer

about the writer

Susan Du

Reporter

Susan Du covers the city of Minneapolis for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Jury convicts man who grabbed girl, 12, at random from Twin Cities backyard and raped her

card image

He was arrested days later thanks to her brother setting a trap for the man, the charges read.

Minneapolis

17 miles of Minneapolis streetlights are out from copper theft. The city is scrambling to fix them.

card image

St. Paul

U.S. judge in Minnesota sees no hope for gang member, locks him up for life and then some

card image