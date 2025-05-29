17 miles of Minneapolis streetlights are out from copper theft. The city is scrambling to fix them.

Thieves continue to gut public street light poles and make off with their precious copper innards, leaving neighborhoods eerily darkened in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Minneapolis is throwing $1 million of contingency funding at the problem, officials announced Thursday.
“There’s a couple pieces that you should be considering if you yourself are considering stealing copper wire from the street, you or any of your friends,” Mayor Jacob Frey said. “First is, you might break into the light, and there will be no copper wire there, and that is increasingly the case. The second is, we’re going to be watching, and if you’re breaking into our light posts, there will be consequences.”
Minneapolis has about 22,000 street lights. About 450 of them are out, from the Midtown Greenway to Lake of the Isles Parkway to the Bancroft neighborhood of south Minneapolis, where officials held their news conference.
In total, 17 miles of street lights have been hit and need replacing, which will cost the city $40,000 per mile to fix with less desirable aluminum wiring.
Workers have already replaced 4.5 miles of lights this year, and will complete the remainder of repairs by November, said City Operations Officer Margaret Anderson Kelliher.
“This is absolutely a core function of city government to be able to provide lighting,” she said. “Unfortunately, we had hoped that maybe with the state law changes and other things, copper wire theft would go down. That has not been the case at this point, and so we need to do something here to help our residents.”
A new law went into effect this year requiring a license to sell scrap metal, in hopes of curbing the market for illegally obtained copper. The thefts have cost Minnesota communities millions in repairs, but the law got pushback from metal recyclers who feared it would damage the scrap metal industry.