Brown: Iron Range layoffs show human cost, long-term implications of arbitrary tariffs

“It’s hard to plan for the future when you don’t have answers, and we don’t know how long,” said Al King, president of the Steelworkers local at Minorca, shortly after the announcement. “With the economy the way it is, there’s a chance this could be a little bit longer, especially with such an aggressive shutdown like this. The messaging of this being indefinite and just how quickly they want to idle this facility, it gives everyone pause.”