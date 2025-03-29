Brown: Iron Range layoffs show human cost, long-term implications of arbitrary tariffs

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
The news billowed across the Mesabi Iron Range like an ominous fog.
Six hundred and thirty, in fact. Most of them will occur at the Cleveland-Cliffs Minorca mine in Virginia, which is idling indefinitely in less than two months. The rest fall at Hibbing Taconite, co-owned by Cliffs and U.S. Steel, which is dropping to one production line and halving its workforce.
With jobs like these, this is really about 630 families. Thanks to generous, hard-earned union contracts, these jobs pay between $60,000 and $100,000 a year, potentially more with overtime. They are the lifeblood of northern Minnesota’s economy.
The company describes the layoffs as temporary, but warned the United Steelworkers union that the furloughs might last more than six months. Unemployment benefits will cover 80% of a miner’s pay for that time but cannot last forever. The threat of a longer-term closure has people worried.
“It’s hard to plan for the future when you don’t have answers, and we don’t know how long,” said Al King, president of the Steelworkers local at Minorca, shortly after the announcement. “With the economy the way it is, there’s a chance this could be a little bit longer, especially with such an aggressive shutdown like this. The messaging of this being indefinite and just how quickly they want to idle this facility, it gives everyone pause.”