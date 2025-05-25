Ringham: A tribute to the Gopher Gunners and all others who made the ultimate sacrifice

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
For a few months now, drivers crossing the Hwy. 55 bridge over the Minnesota River have passed signs informing them that they are traversing the Gopher Gunners Memorial Bridge. The bridge was dedicated under that name in 1926, and the new signage was added this year by action of the state Legislature. The number of drivers who have wondered who or what the Gopher Gunners were is anybody’s guess.
This Memorial Day is an appropriate time to do more than wonder. The Gopher Gunners were National Guard troops from Minnesota who went to Europe to fight in World War I, known at the time as the Great War and fancifully, hopefully, described as the “War to End All Wars.”
The 151st Artillery, aka the Gopher Gunners, arrived in France on Oct. 31, 1917. The regiment lost its first soldier killed in action on March 5, 1918. By the time the war ended on Nov. 11 that year, the Gopher Gunners had suffered 489 casualties — about 20% of their original strength — killed, wounded, gassed or dead from disease. “For the last four months it had been in almost continuous action,” reads a battalion history.
It’s too easy to forget the human cost of our country’s wars. Time and distance conspire with the comforting fog of fading memory. Surviving veterans of these wars know how perishable is the public’s appreciation of the sacrifices they made, and the greater sacrifice they nearly made, and the ultimate sacrifice that others made.
The senior citizen who drives a car with Vietnam veteran license plates is testifying that here, at least, is one person who remembers and honors that war and its 58,000 American dead, a number that includes more than a thousand Minnesotans. Vietnam feels like recent history to those who were alive at the time, but they are part of a shrinking minority; more than half of Minnesotans now living were not yet born when the Vietnam War ended.
The desire to lend some permanence to the memory of our country’s war dead has given us statues and plaques, parks and parades, but none of that can measure up to the losses they commemorate: 620,000 in the Civil War; 405,000 in World War II; 117,000 in World War I; 37,000 in the Korean War; 25,000 in the Revolutionary War, and smaller but no less tragic tolls from the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War, the Spanish-American War and the series of conflicts that began in 1991.