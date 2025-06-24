Driver was high when he hit construction lift, injuring workers in North Shore tunnel, charges say

Midafternoon on June 19, Kidd and Kostiuk were working on a lighting system from a scissor lift in the Lafayette Bluff Tunnel on Hwy. 61, 7 miles north of Two Harbors on the North Shore of Lake Superior. According to court documents, an off-duty police officer was behind the van and driving north when he saw it swerving, hit a curb and several traffic cones, then hit the lift.