Driver, highway worker critically hurt after van hits construction zone lift in North Shore tunnel

A second worker pulled himself to safety by grabbing a light fixture on the ceiling, the patrol said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 19, 2025 at 1:14PM
Lafayette Bluff Tunnel (Lafayette Bluff Tunnel)

A van driver slammed into a highway construction lift inside a North Shore tunnel, sending one worker falling to the pavement and the other clinging for his life above, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday inside the Lafayette Bluff Tunnel on Hwy. 61 about 8 miles north of Two Harbors in Silver Lake Township, the State Patrol said.

The driver of the sprinter van and the worker who fell were taken by air ambulance to a hospital with critical injuries, the patrol said.

The second worker who avoided plummeting to the highway was slightly injured and did not require hospitalization, the patrol added.

The van was heading north in a single lane construction zone, when it crossed into the closed lane inside the tunnel, “hit multiple orange barrels and crashed into the scissor lift,” which was extended to the ceiling, a patrol statement read.

One worker pulled himself to safety by “grabbing the lighting fixture and pulling [himself] up as the scissor lift fell from under,” the statement continued. The other worker, however, fell to the pavement.

The patrol said the driver was 34-year-old Patches Magickbeans, of Milwaukee. He was not wearing his seat belt, according to the patrol.

The critically injured worker was identified by the patrol as 27-year-old Benjamin John Kidd, of Duluth. His coworker was Bradley Nicholas Kostiuk, 37, also of Duluth.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

