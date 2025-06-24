Brown: East Bethel city councilor’s conspiratorial Facebook comment is a symptom of a bigger problem

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
What’s worse: A small-town city councilor sharing a disturbing conspiracy theory in the wake of a tragedy, or threats being made against that public official?
Trick question. It’s all dangerously bad, and part of the same problem.
In the wake of a horrific spree of politically motivated shootings in Minnesota ten days ago, we can take some comfort in the compassion and peaceful resolve so many have shown. Republicans and Democrats widely agree that we must not resolve our differences with violence.
And yet, some extremist statements reveal the very nature of the insidious challenge we face, and how deeply ingrained within local communities this discord festers.
After last week’s political assassinations, Suzanne Erkel, an East Bethel city councilor, posted a comment that sparked ire. “It’s a warning to all democrats, [toe] the line or else.”
She was referring to the debunked online conspiracy that Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed because she voted for a budget compromise bill that most Democrats opposed. This theory rose immediately after the news of the shootings spread, becoming very popular among some conservatives.