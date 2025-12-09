Olson: A GOP senator broke ranks to defend Somali Minnesotans. Will anyone join him?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Thank you, Sen. Jim Abeler.
While on vacation in the Florida Panhandle last week, the Anoka Republican senator broke ranks and was moved to speak up in defense of Minnesota’s Somali community.
“I woke up on Thursday morning inspired, maybe by the Lord, to write the president,” Abeler said in an interview Monday.
Last Tuesday after a Cabinet meeting with media present and cameras rolling, Trump tore into Minnesota’s Somali community in stunningly racist, nativist and xenophobic language, saying he wanted them to “go back to where they came from” and calling them “garbage.”
“These are people that do nothing but complain,” Trump said. “We don’t want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it.”
In another era, such blatant presidential racism would have shocked the conscience and drawn a collective rebuke from Republicans and Democrats.