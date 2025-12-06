Burcum: A city of 24,000 but nowhere to deliver a baby

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Minnesota health care faces significant financial challenges and historic staffing shortages. But as bad as those problems are, they don’t justify making women in labor drive through a snowstorm to deliver at a distant hospital.
Unfortunately, that is too often the result, with announcements about cutting and consolidating maternity care becoming regrettably routine. The Dec. 1 closure of Faribault’s birth center is just the latest example of this alarming trend across the state.
So what are our elected leaders going to do about it? Because throwing up our collective hands and accepting this shouldn’t be an option.
It’s disturbing that this vital care is often one of the first service lines to be consolidated at a facility in another community. The decision is typically touted as delivering more efficient and expert care. But there are trade-offs.
One of them is road tripping to a hospital, a dire prospect in a state known for its extreme weather. And let’s be clear that it is women who are expected to run this risk, something that infuriatingly conjures up medicine’s long history of minimizing female health needs and pain.
Being able to give birth in your community, or very close by, is fundamental to our state’s quality of life as well as to regional cities’ ability to attract new businesses and residents. Labor and delivery should be viewed as part of Minnesota’s critical infrastructure, yet access unfortunately has steadily eroded.