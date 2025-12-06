Columnists

Rash: Prosecute the individual, but don’t persecute the Afghan diaspora for D.C. shootings

Collective punishment betrays American values.

Columnist Icon

By John Rash

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 6, 2025 at 10:58AM
Members of the National Guard gather on a corner near the scene where two troops were shot in Washington on Nov. 26. (ERIC LEE/The New York Times)

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Rahmanullah Lakanwal is accused of murdering Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and critically shooting Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe last week in Washington, D.C., where both were on a National Guard deployment. If convicted, the Afghan immigrant will, and should, face the full extent of the law.

But other Afghan arrivals might, too, in a case of collective punishment that would present profound legal, ethical and geopolitical issues.

That’s because President Donald Trump has indefinitely halted immigration applications from the country and barred Afghans from entering America, regardless of risks taken for the U.S. war effort or faced if forced to remain in or return to a Taliban-led Afghanistan.

The president “starts from a position where he doesn’t feel any sense of responsibility, obligation to individuals, who had fought with and for the United States, who put their lives on the line,” said Eric Schwartz, a former dean of the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School who now chairs its global policy area.

Schwartz, a former U.S. assistant secretary of state for population, refugees and migration and former president of Refugees International, added that “it’s not what we did after the end of the Vietnam War, and look how the Vietnamese community in the United States has contributed to the well-being of America, to our economy, and in so many different ways.”

The U.S. (and allies rallying to its side after America became the first and only NATO nation to trigger the collective-defense mechanism known as Article 5) “could not have stayed in Afghanistan without the support from a significant portion of the Afghan population,” said Bill Roggio, who chronicled the conflict as editor of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies’ Long War Journal. “Afghans who supported us, who’ve come to the United States, they certainly have to be worried about what their future is. They have to be questioning why did they support the United States if there is talk of deporting them?”

Such questions may come not only from Afghans, but from those in other countries courted by the U.S. for support in conflicts. “It erodes the willingness of individuals in whatever country we are operating in to help us,” Roggio said. (But the Biden-era, chaotic Kabul withdrawal “was overall far more harmful,” stressed Roggio.)

Standing by those who stood by us in international conflicts is why there was bipartisan backing from Congress, said Schwartz, “because members of Congress realized that if you are a world power trying to make a difference in the world, you develop relationships with those who share your values and objectives. And then when things go south, you don’t leave your friends and your allies at large.”

Emigrating from Afghanistan to America “is a massive cultural shock,” said Roggio, who acknowledged that the hurried exit from a collapsing Kabul led to legitimate vetting questions. (And Lakanwal’s showed signs of “unraveling” in his adopted country, according to the New York Times.) Schwartz also recognizes that “there are going to be some people who have emotional, psychological or other problems, so there’s going to be some degree of risk, but that’s true throughout the population.” If that’s the test, he added, then it’s “not only refugee status, but we shut off immigration completely.”

That concept, of course, betrays the very idea and ideals of our nation of immigrants.

But shutting off nearly all immigration seems to be where the president’s headed. Nearly all refugee admissions — except for white South Africans — has ceased, and in social media posts Trump vowed to “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries” and to take away citizenship from naturalized migrants “who undermine domestic tranquility” and even to deport foreigners “non-compatible with Western Civilization.”

While there are myriad methods to contest these presidential impulses, it can take months, if not years, to counter what Schwartz calls the executive branch’s “power of initiative.” America’s “constitutional system,” Schwartz added, “has relied on accepted norms of behavior with those who had executive power,” who “operated with a deep and profound respect for the rule of law.”

Regarding immigration, like so many administration initiatives, those norms are eroded (or erased), and the effect can be literally death or depravity, the kind treated by the Minnesota-based Center for Victims of Torture.

“The shooting is a tragedy,” Yumna Rizvi, CVT’s senior policy analyst, said in a statement. “So, too, is the Trump administration’s response — a series of collective punishments for all Afghans and immigrants more broadly in the United States. CVT condemns both.”

Rizvi later added that “visas for Afghans and all asylum application decisions have been halted, and re-examinations have been requested for Afghans as well as those from the president’s list of 19 banned countries, amounting to racist and Islamophobic targeting of people who are fleeing conflict and, in many cases, torture. The people escaping these countries’ abuses must not be further restricted because of those abuses.”

Just as it’s in America’s character to revere the service of and seek justice for the two National Guard members, it’s in our DNA to not impose collective punishment on an entire population for the alleged crimes of an individual. So citizens and elected leaders of all ideologies should push back on the capricious policies of a president who doesn’t recognize and respect those enduring virtues.

about the writer

about the writer

John Rash

Editorial Columnist

John Rash is an editorial writer and columnist. His Rash Report column analyzes media and politics, and his focus on foreign policy has taken him on international reporting trips to China, Japan, Rwanda, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Lithuania, Kuwait and Canada.

See Moreicon

More from Columnists

See More

Columnists

Rash: Prosecute the individual, but don’t persecute the Afghan diaspora for D.C. shootings

Staff headshot
John Rash
card image
ERIC LEE/The New York Times

Collective punishment betrays American values.

Columnists

Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: Brava to a gifted dancer and her long legacy

Staff headshot
Rochelle Olson
card image

Columnists

Olson: GOP’s Chris Madel will need more than snark to win the governor’s race

Staff headshot
Rochelle Olson
card image