Rash: Prosecute the individual, but don’t persecute the Afghan diaspora for D.C. shootings

The U.S. (and allies rallying to its side after America became the first and only NATO nation to trigger the collective-defense mechanism known as Article 5) “could not have stayed in Afghanistan without the support from a significant portion of the Afghan population,” said Bill Roggio, who chronicled the conflict as editor of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies’ Long War Journal. “Afghans who supported us, who’ve come to the United States, they certainly have to be worried about what their future is. They have to be questioning why did they support the United States if there is talk of deporting them?”