Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: Brava to a gifted dancer and her long legacy

Tom Polich and everyone who works with him are doing the unpredictable work of rescuing rejected food and redirecting it to food banks on tight deadlines. Polich’s in his first year as the Mankato-based regional food rescue coordinator with the Region Nine Development Commission. When the call comes to rescue food, usually because someone has ordered too much, Polich has to act quickly to find a willing recipient who can use it. He operates on a tight deadline with a lot of logistical ground to cover so the food can get to those in need. Rescues range from 50 hams and bags of Caesar salad to 3,000 pounds of chicken. Polich calculated that he and his colleagues have saved 30 tons of food since February. It’s righteous, nerve-fraying work for a great cause, so now we publicly thank these everyday heroes.