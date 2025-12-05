Columnists

Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: Brava to a gifted dancer and her long legacy

Plus: Minneapolis Chamber embezzlement case, rescuing food waste, SilverSneakers fitness program cuts and more.

By Rochelle Olson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 5, 2025 at 10:59AM
Toni Pierce-Sands watches as dancers rehearse at TU Dance Center in 2014. (Joel Koyama/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Cheers to the life of Toni Pierce-Sands

The Minneapolis-born artist co-founded TU Dance Center in the Twin Cities and was a featured soloist with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York. She appeared in three signature Ailey works, including “Revelations,” an extraordinary accomplishment in its own right. She also spent two decades teaching at the University of Minnesota and taught at Macalester College, sharing her gifts and talents with generations of hometown students and audiences. Her life is a reminder of the richness of the opportunities to see, learn and perhaps even participate in world-class art without leaving home.

Jeers to Jonathan Weinhagen

The former Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce CEO admitted in federal court to stealing more than $200,000 from his former employer. Weinhagen now awaits federal sentencing and is expected to serve more than two but less than three years in prison. The ex-CEO was until recently also an elected member of the Mounds View school board. For years Weinhagen held multiple positions of public trust and was a prominent figure around town. It was a facade as Weinhagen was living a double life. He reclaimed for personal use a $30,000 chamber donation to Crime Stoppers. The chamber had donated to a reward fund in the hunt for suspects in the shootings of three children in 2021. Weinhagen’s sentence ought to reflect his long-running scheme and grotesque abuse of trust that costs us all in lost confidence.

Cheers to keeping food out of landfills

Tom Polich and everyone who works with him are doing the unpredictable work of rescuing rejected food and redirecting it to food banks on tight deadlines. Polich’s in his first year as the Mankato-based regional food rescue coordinator with the Region Nine Development Commission. When the call comes to rescue food, usually because someone has ordered too much, Polich has to act quickly to find a willing recipient who can use it. He operates on a tight deadline with a lot of logistical ground to cover so the food can get to those in need. Rescues range from 50 hams and bags of Caesar salad to 3,000 pounds of chicken. Polich calculated that he and his colleagues have saved 30 tons of food since February. It’s righteous, nerve-fraying work for a great cause, so now we publicly thank these everyday heroes.

Jeers to carbon monoxide poisoning

The silent killer recently claimed the life of Claude Matula’s brother-in-law and best friend, Glen Feilen, 79, of Tulsa, Okla. Matula, who lives in Comstock in western Wisconsin, survived because his wife, Linda, was outdoors walking the dogs and was able to call 911. Matula was rushed to HCMC and placed in a lifesaving hyperbaric chamber. Now we should all heed Matula’s unvarnished warning. “The whole damn thing about [CO] is that it is tasteless, odorless and you can’t see or feel it. It just creeps up and kills you,” he said. “If [they] don’t think they need [a detector] they are the biggest fool in the world.” Take this as a sign to buy a new detector or two or three.

Cheers to holiday cheer

Sun Country Airlines and Make-A-Wish Minnesota made their 18th “Trip to the North Pole” at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Tuesday. Some 50 Make-A-Wish kids and their families will board a plane at Terminal 2 then taxi to another gate decked out to look like Santa’s Workshop at the North Pole. Awaiting the kids are cops, firefighters and Sun Country employees decked out in festive attire. The kids get gifts and a chance to chat with Santa before boarding for the return taxi to their gate of origin. It’s one of many events that make MSP festive at holiday time. Here’s to safe travels and a memorable afternoon for all the kids.

Jeers to Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Eagan-based Blue Cross, the state’s largest Medicare insurer, removed the popular YMCA and Life Time options from the SilverSneakers fitness program last month. Some 50 protesters went to Blue Cross headquarters to lament the loss of the valuable classes, swimming pools and social connections they’ve found for years at the Ys and Life Time clubs. Whatever cash Blue Cross is saving with the cuts, it’s a pound-foolish pittance and a major bummer for the seniors who kept up their health and friendships at quality gyms. What an utterly heartless and shortsighted move by Blue Cross.

Cheers to the Gophers

The shorthanded University of Minnesota men’s basketball team and coach Niko Medved turned the lights back on and woke up the fans in the Barn by upsetting No. 22 Indiana in the Big Ten home opener. Maybe a renaissance of the Gophers men’s basketball can be the beacon that gets us through the dark, cold season. Would it be irrationally optimistic to start dreaming of March Madness? Nah. There’s no harm in early season hope, because we need something warm and fuzzy to coax us through coming months. To paraphrase the new coach, that game was there for the taking and the Gophers took. That’s how you fill a bandwagon real fast.

Jeers to petty politics

Until four new council members are sworn in next month, the progressive wing of the Minneapolis City Council remains solidly in charge. Perhaps still bitter over seeing their mayoral candidate lose, they want to slash the office budget of Mayor Jacob Frey, who just won a third term. The progressives who participate in bad-faith maneuvering should be held to account for the chicanery. This is the sort of stunt that gives Minneapolis City Hall a bad name. The council surely has more weighty matters to tend to than launching a last-gasp power grab from the mayor.

Cheers to a memorable quote

Veteran Minneapolis defense attorney Ryan Pacyga had this to say regarding a client’s involvement in defrauding a children’s autism program. Pacyga explained that the client, who plans to plead guilty, had started out with good intentions until the opportunity to steal was too enticing. The quote he provided to the New York Times: “No one was doing anything about the red flags,” he said. “It was like someone was stealing money from the cookie jar and they kept refilling it.” Expect to hear this quote on repeat from Republicans through the November 2026 election. When it comes to colorful quotes, criminal defense attorneys are the best.

