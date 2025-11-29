Budget battle brewing between mayor and outgoing Minneapolis City Council

After the November election, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for a “reset” with the City Council after two years of bickering between Frey and the council’s progressive bloc.
So much for all of that.
Before four newly elected members are seated in January, the progressive wing still in control of council for the next month has proposed a series of measures that would, among other things, gut the budget for the mayor’s office by 44% while also adopting several measures they passed that they say the Frey administration has refused to implement.
Many of the proposals are unlikely to make it into the city’s final budget, but the wish list offers a view of council’s priorities — and of some progressive members’ desire to deliver a parting shot to a mayor who just won a third term over their preferred candidate.
Some of the proposals would also pit some council members’ priorities against others’. Among other things, the proposed amendments include $700,000 to build eight public restrooms downtown; $815,000 to start a task force on nonfatal shootings similar a successful program in St. Paul; $616,000 to create an office to prevent waste, fraud and abuse; and $595,000 to plow the city’s busiest sidewalks.
Frey has proposed a $2 billion budget, and the council will begin debating amendments to that proposal next week, a process that often involves negotiations with the mayor’s office. The council is scheduled to take a final vote on the budget on Dec. 11. After that, the mayor has five days to act on their revised budget. If he vetoes it, the council could try to override him.
Last year, the council held three days of marathon budget meetings where they took up a record 78 amendments to the mayor’s proposed $1.9 billion budget. In a historic move, Frey vetoed the resulting budget, but the council overrode his veto.
At the time, Frey called their revisions reckless and irresponsible because they added $6.5 million in new spending, in part by dipping into the city’s cash reserves to fund projects in their wards. But they also lowered the property tax levy — the amount of money raised from taxes — below Frey’s proposal.