Minneapolis

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey suggests ‘reset’ with newly elected City Council

The more-progressive faction will no longer have a veto-proof majority and will have to rely on Jamal Osman’s swing vote.

By Deena Winter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 9, 2025 at 11:00AM
Council President Elliott Payne says he thinks the voters want a strong City Council that is a check on the mayor's office. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Mayor Jacob Frey won re-election to four more years, along with most of the more progressive City Council members he’s battled the past two years, though their coalition has weakened and they lost their veto-proof majority.

Does that mean peace will come to City Hall?

“I’m getting the sense that people agree that it must,” said the most senior council member, Linea Palmisano, a more moderate Democrat who sailed to re-election on Tuesday. “People are sick of gridlock in government, and we need to show that we can come together as a governing body. All of the city — not just some strong arm of council.”

Dysfunction between the council and mayor and within the body itself has been a hallmark of the last two years and led to several highly public spats, from Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw accusing Council President Elliot Payne (who is also Black) of talking down to Black women, to Council Member Aisha Chughtai dropping an expletive while railing about the mayor.

And even though all but one are Democrats, the council and mayor were unable to reach consensus on issues such as what to do at the site of George Floyd’s police killing and how to repurpose the police station that was torched during riots.

Throughout the campaign, Frey’s top three challengers promised they could work better with the council. But they lost, and now there are four new faces on the 13-member council.

Frey said voters made it clear they don’t want extreme, divisive leadership but leaders “who love this city more than they want their political opponents to fail.” He said he’s always been eager to work with willing council members, and hopes with the election over, they can “do a reset.”

“The end of a veto-proof majority means we’ll have to work together again to get things done — just like we did before 2023," Frey said in a statement to the Star Tribune.

More progressive council members say the mayor often refused to work with them, and Payne did not seem in a conciliatory mood after the election, crediting “an unprecedented amount of money,” “corporate interests” and super PACs with buying Frey’s re-election.

“They may have been narrowly able to buy a citywide seat, but I’m proud they weren’t successful in City Council races,” Payne said in a statement to the Star Tribune. “The voters want a strong council as a check and balance on executive power.”

But now the progressives’ one-seat majority relies upon Council Member Jamal Osman, who often voted with moderates when they were in control. Once progressives took the reins following the 2023 election, Osman mostly voted with them, and on election night he told his supporters he’ll “continue to be a swing vote.” Osman did not respond to a request for comment.

Related Coverage

Frey has urged both sides not to dwell on ideological divides, saying, “We should not be looking for where the fault lines are or whether they exist.”

The public spats have stained both factions: According to a May Mpls for the Many poll, nearly half of voters said they thought things were “off track” in Minneapolis. Forty percent held the mayor responsible, and nearly as many, 36%, blamed the City Council.

‘Hybrid-ized leadership’

The executive director of the main pro-Frey PAC, All of Mpls, Jacob Hill, said Frey has six strong allies now, and he expects Osman will vote with those who “can get things done.” He hopes a couple of other council members will also take a “more pragmatic approach.”

Chelsea McFarren, chair of the Mpls for the Many PAC that opposed Frey and his allies, said with progressives winning handily (except Council Member Katie Cashman) and still largely in control of the council, she hopes Frey will “put his divisive governing style aside” for his final four years and “honor the legislation brought forward by the council.”

The first test for the new council will be the choosing of a council president in January.

Palmisano said in talking to her colleagues, she thinks they’re inclined to “start down a new path” with leadership that’s committed to working with the mayor.

“I see a lot of interest in that,” she said, “and also interest in ... more of a hybrid-ized type of council leadership. I don’t yet know what that looks like. ... I think we can do better next term. I think we have to.”

Another high-stakes potential action for the new council: Police Chief Brian O’Hara’s contract expires at the end of the year. Any Frey nominee for chief, including an extension for O’Hara’s, will need to be confirmed by the council.

about the writer

about the writer

Deena Winter

Reporter

Deena Winter is Minneapolis City Hall reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey suggests ‘reset’ with newly elected City Council

card image
Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The more-progressive faction will no longer have a veto-proof majority and will have to rely on Jamal Osman’s swing vote.

News & Politics

Minneapolis teachers and school district reach tentative agreement, averting strike

card image

News & Politics

McKnight Foundation headquarters decarbonizes historic building, showcasing a way to fight climate change

card image