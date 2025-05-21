Five years later, the fight over George Floyd Square continues

Several nonprofits are competing to redevelop the “People’s Way,” a defunct Speedway gas station that serves as the protest headquarters of George Floyd Square.
Whoever is chosen will exert tremendous influence over the direction of the entire fractious intersection, which is still viewed worldwide as a barometer of how much Minneapolis has healed from the events of 2020.
Five years ago, protesters took 38th Street and Chicago Avenue hostage in the wake of Floyd’s murder, demanding the city meet 24 demands for racial justice reform before they’d cede back the street. George Floyd Square’s Black business owners and churchgoers cried foul as the intersection turned into a gated “semiautonomous zone” barring regular traffic and police, complicating basic service delivery and creating conditions that benefitted the endemic Bloods gang. Seven people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in the area in and around the square within two years after Floyd’s murder.
Today, George Floyd Square is no longer the no-go zone it was in the aftermath of Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer and the ensuing unrest, but deep disagreements over its future persist.
Elected officials remain at loggerheads over the street design, and competing visions have emerged within the activist community that still gathers there daily.
Perspectives are generally split between those who don’t want to stop protesting before they’ve gotten systemic reforms, and those who want investment in 38th and Chicago’s historic Black business district after decades of neglect.
“Our interest is in making sure that the story is immortalized, that what happened is never forgotten, not only in terms of the police murder of George Floyd and the circumstances surrounding it, but the international reaction to that,” said Marquita Stephens, president of Urban League Twin Cities. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of a thing.”
A holding pattern
These days, 38th and Chicago has resumed a measure of normalcy. Police no longer treat it as a no-go zone. Activists don’t employ Czech hedgehogs and cattle gates to control who drives in and out anymore.