Five years later, the fight over George Floyd Square continues

Five years ago, protesters took 38th Street and Chicago Avenue hostage in the wake of Floyd’s murder, demanding the city meet 24 demands for racial justice reform before they’d cede back the street. George Floyd Square’s Black business owners and churchgoers cried foul as the intersection turned into a gated “semiautonomous zone” barring regular traffic and police, complicating basic service delivery and creating conditions that benefitted the endemic Bloods gang. Seven people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in the area in and around the square within two years after Floyd’s murder.