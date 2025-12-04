Gophers

Gophers open Big Ten men’s basketball season by upsetting No. 22 Indiana 73-64

Cade Tyson had 17 points and eight rebounds as the ‘U’ handed the Hoosiers their first loss of the season.

By Chip Scoggins

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 4, 2025 at 2:21AM
Gophers guard Isaac Asuma celebrates with students storming the court following Minnesota’s 73-64 win over Indiana on Wednesday at Williams Arena. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

More than five decades ago, in the winter of 1972, Bill Musselman coached his first Big Ten game as Gophers men’s basketball coach against the No. 5 ranked Indiana Hoosiers.

The young coach led the Gophers to a one-point upset at Williams Arena that night.

Déjà vu visited the ol’ Barn on Wednesday night.

Making his Big Ten debut as Gophers coach, Niko Medved guided his shorthanded team to a 73-64 upset of the No. 22 and undefeated Hoosiers.

Medved jumped and pumped his fist as the final seconds ticked off the clock and students conducted the first court storming of the Niko Medved Era.

View post on X

All five starters scored in double figures for the Gophers (5-4, 1-0 Big Ten). Cade Tyson had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Langston Reynolds also scored 17.

Tayton Connerway led Indiana (7-1) with 18.

This qualifies as a stunner for many reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gophers entered the game on a three-game losing streak, played without three of their top eight players because of injury and faced serious foul trouble in the second half.

The Gophers didn’t flinch.

Bobby Durkin’s three-pointer put the Gophers ahead 65-55 with 3:54 left. They held off the Hoosiers down the stretch.

Related Coverage

Back-to-back three-pointers by Isaac Asuma and Tyson midway through the second half gave the Gophers the lead and sent a charge through the Barn. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson’s three-pointer a few minutes later gave the Gophers a 53-45 lead.

One play in the first half crystalized the fight that Medved’s team showed.

Indiana’s Tucker DeVries stole the ball in the frontcourt and had a clear path to the basket for a breakaway dunk. Grayson Grove had other ideas.

DeVries slowed down a tick, which allowed a sprinting Grove to catch him and disrupt his dunk. Grove gathered himself quickly and sprinted back to the other end of the court. He received a pass in the lane and drew a hard foul that sent him to the free throw line.

about the writer

about the writer

Chip Scoggins

Columnist

Chip Scoggins is a sports columnist and enterprise writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2000 and previously covered the Vikings, Gophers football, Wild, Wolves and high school sports.

See Moreicon

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Gophers open Big Ten men’s basketball season by upsetting No. 22 Indiana 73-64

card image
Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Cade Tyson had 17 points and eight rebounds as the ‘U’ handed the Hoosiers their first loss of the season.

Football

'I’ve always wanted to play for the Gophers': Defensive lineman glad he's staying home

card image

Gophers

Gophers 2026 recruiting class might be Fleck’s best

card image