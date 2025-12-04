Gophers open Big Ten men’s basketball season by upsetting No. 22 Indiana 73-64

More than five decades ago, in the winter of 1972, Bill Musselman coached his first Big Ten game as Gophers men’s basketball coach against the No. 5 ranked Indiana Hoosiers.
The young coach led the Gophers to a one-point upset at Williams Arena that night.
Déjà vu visited the ol’ Barn on Wednesday night.
Making his Big Ten debut as Gophers coach, Niko Medved guided his shorthanded team to a 73-64 upset of the No. 22 and undefeated Hoosiers.
Medved jumped and pumped his fist as the final seconds ticked off the clock and students conducted the first court storming of the Niko Medved Era.
All five starters scored in double figures for the Gophers (5-4, 1-0 Big Ten). Cade Tyson had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Langston Reynolds also scored 17.
Tayton Connerway led Indiana (7-1) with 18.
This qualifies as a stunner for many reasons.